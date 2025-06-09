Quinn Nicolich looks at her classroom, which is lit by sunlight coming in through portals installed in the roof, at Granite Elementary School in Sandy on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. The skylights allow natural light to fill classrooms that are windowless.

In Utah’s classrooms — from St. George to Cache Valley — an invisible crisis has taken root: students aren’t showing up to school. In the wake of the pandemic, chronic absenteeism has spiked to unprecedented levels across the state and the nation. The result isn’t just missed instruction — it’s missed opportunities, missed futures and missed connections to our communities.

Before COVID-19, Utah had one of the lowest chronic absenteeism rates in the country. But since 2020, those numbers have nearly doubled in many districts, including in Cache County, where teachers and administrators are raising alarms about students slipping through the cracks. Statewide, roughly 1 in 5 students now meets the threshold for chronic absenteeism — defined as missing 10% or more of the school year. That’s about 18 full days of instruction.

This isn’t a temporary dip in engagement. It’s a structural issue that threatens long-term educational success, workforce readiness and, perhaps most importantly, civic health.

The causes are complex but painfully familiar. Mental health struggles have increased significantly among Utah’s youth. Anxiety, depression and burnout, exacerbated by academic disruption and social isolation, are keeping students home. Economic pressures weigh heavily on many families. In parts of Cache County and rural Utah, limited access to transportation or reliable childcare can turn everyday logistics into barriers to attendance. Academic disengagement, especially after the shift to remote learning, has made it harder for some students to reconnect with school. Once behind, many simply stop showing up. A cultural shift in how some families view the importance of in-person schooling has emerged. The rhythm and routine of school have been disrupted, and many communities haven’t fully restored them.

These are not problems schools can fix on their own. This is a community problem, and it requires a community solution.

We often talk about education in terms of curriculum, testing and funding, but none of it matters if students aren’t in class. Chronic absenteeism is one of the clearest predictors of academic decline, high school dropout and long-term economic struggle.

It also puts strain on teachers, complicates classroom management and disrupts learning for students who do attend. In rural counties like Cache, where every student counts and community cohesion is strong, absenteeism doesn’t just affect schools — it weakens our shared future. And the stakes are especially high in Utah, where we pride ourselves on strong families, tight-knit communities and a forward-looking vision for our children.

This is not a challenge that can be solved by state policy alone. We need local, community-based responses, starting now. Faith groups, nonprofits and local employers can partner with schools to offer transportation help, mentorship and family support. Parents and neighbors can play a more active role in encouraging daily attendance and reinforcing the value of education. Local officials can prioritize funding for after-school programs, student wellness and attendance outreach teams. Community leaders and media outlets can help reframe the conversation: this is not about punishment — it’s about connection, belonging and showing students and parents they matter.

Let’s make school a place where students want to be — not just for grades, but for growth, purpose and community.

Hope begins at home. Here in Utah, we don’t wait for Washington to solve our problems. We come together, roll up our sleeves and take care of our own. Tackling absenteeism will require that same spirit, especially in close-knit places like Cache County, where community strength is one of our greatest assets.

We can’t afford to let this become the new normal. It’s time to bring our students back — one day, one connection and one conversation at a time.