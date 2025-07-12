Stephanie Burdick, a committee member on the Medicaid Advisory Committee, speaks during a press conference by the newly launched Protect Medicaid Utah coalition that highlighted the impact potential cuts to Medicaid could have in Utah, at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

As members of the Disability Law Center’s Protection & Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness (PAIMI) Council*, we write to urgently address the budget reconciliation bill’s impact on the 30,000 Utahns with mental illness who rely on Medicaid. This legislation jeopardizes coverage essential for managing mental health conditions. Medicaid covers the cost of therapy, medication and hospitalization — all critical services.

The bill outlines work requirement exemptions for people with disabilities; however, it narrowly defines disability. While 34% of Medicaid enrollees report having a disability, only 10% receive Medicaid based on their disability. Consequently, even Medicaid expansion enrollees with a serious mental illness may not immediately qualify for exemptions and risk losing coverage.

Behavioral health funding already falls short in our state, as nearly 10,000 Utahns without insurance received behavioral health services from a public provider. If Medicaid is cut, we fear optional services, like behavioral health and especially community mental health, will be on the chopping block. Also concerning is the expected increase to Utahns’ medical debt of more than $623 million — a burden our communities cannot bear.

This is a pivotal moment. We urge our representatives to stand with us in supporting the disability community by protecting Medicaid.

PAIMI Advisory Council

Salt Lake City

*While the PAIMI Council advises the Disability Law Center on matters that guide its work protecting the rights of Utahns with mental illness, the Council submitted this letter on its own accord and all opinions expressed within are solely those of the Council.