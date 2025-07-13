Seeking out reliable sources of information implies work on our part. We must seek. We must not accept the status quo of consuming information from sources that have track records of giving selective or incomplete information, misleading information, or inaccurate or fabricated information.

But how do we do it? How can we determine if a source is credible, reliable, and factual? One method is to see what independent media rating organizations say about a source. For example, Ad Fontes Media produces the Media Bias Chart, which plots media sources based on news value and reliability and partisan skew, left or right. I have found it to be a helpful tool.

Why does it matter? Our world needs truth, not lies. We need accurate news and information, not deception. We need honest brokers of information on the one side and people willing to seek out reliable sources on the other. Why does the truth matter? Because the truth will keep our nation free.

Aaron Eliason

Centerville, Utah