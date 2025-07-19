Although there are many similarities between men and women, most people would readily agree there are significant differences. Of course, there are genetic differences that impact one’s physical and emotional health, needs and challenges. Yet with everything, nature and nurture work together to create who we are and who we will become. So, if Utahns believe that gender matters, why are we passing legislation that removes women’s resource centers from public institutions?

As you would expect, research has found that the socialization that occurs during our upbringings is gendered. This brings with it different expectations for girls/women and boys/men that influence the way each of us thinks and behaves. Of course, this impacts our life choices as well. For example, gendered expectations for both men and women influence our ambitions and aspirations, the way we look at future opportunities, the choices we make about social interactions and relationships, our concerns and fears around personal safety and security, and even our feelings of confidence and competence. Our biological sex and gendered upbringings together impact nearly everything in life in some way, for good and bad, whether we see it or not.

In addition, as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I’m very familiar with this statement: “Gender is an essential characteristic of individual premortal, mortal, and eternal identity and purpose.” Now, although I acknowledge that women in religious cultures like Utah do experience more gender-based violence and discrimination, lower career opportunities, and many other significant challenges as highlighted in the vast set of Utah Women & Leadership Project reports, bear with me as I make a different argument.

My argument is that there are many situations where effectively providing needed support and resources for women, particularly those who are most vulnerable, is different than how men might need to be served. It just makes sense. In fact, this is why, at least in my faith, there are opportunities for all individuals to meet, and there are also spaces for women to meet with women and men to meet with men. The way women support women is different and deeper, and opportunities to serve and be served in those settings are critical. Now let me get to my main point.

Through the years, this is why many of our public universities have prioritized women’s resource centers and other women’s specific networking and support groups. For the most part, college and university leaders have known that serving women, particularly those who are most vulnerable (for example, single mothers; women living in poverty; first-generation students; and survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child sexual abuse), is different than serving men or the student body as a whole. The research has always found that vulnerable women need safe spaces with services and resources customized to their backgrounds and experiences. Fortunately, our campus women’s resource centers have been a refuge for so many women through the years. In fact, these entities have been places of help, hope and healing for thousands — until now!

In 2024, Utah lawmakers passed HB261. Now, whether intended or not, all women’s resource centers at public institutions are gone. Some university leaders will tell you that the “resources” are still available because they were shifted to a more general pot of funding or they have been “merged” with other areas. But let’s be clear: they are essentially gone. In fact, BYU’s Women’s Services and Resources is the only resource center for women remaining in Utah. Sadly, other women employees’ professional and developmental networks and groups have also been disbanded.

Further, most of the clubs, associations and programs specifically for women students have also been dismantled or closed at public institutions. Many of these have not only been places of mentoring, networking and support for female students, but they have also been integral for programs to recruit, retain and support women in non-traditional fields of study.

Things are amiss in Utah. It doesn’t make sense that Utahns push forward the argument — as I have done — that gender matters and then at the same time pass legislation that insinuates it does not. This includes legislation that takes targeted services and resources from people who need it the most. And, by the way, on many campus spaces today, women cannot even convene in any organized way. This is the scarcity mentality at its best (or worst)!

As a religious woman, I look to Christ as my exemplar. He served those who needed it the most. He sought out individuals and groups who were downtrodden and he loved and lifted them. He didn’t worry about making sure everyone had exactly the same resources and services, because some people need extra help and others do not. He understood and taught that each of us is lifted as we lift others.

No matter where we are on the continuum of conservatism to liberalism, taking better care of and creating opportunities for the most vulnerable should matter to each of us. Public policies that align with Utahns’ hearts, hopes and humanity will ensure we continue to be proud of calling Utah our home.