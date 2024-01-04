Newsletter Resubscription

If you were previously subscribed to one or more of our newsletters but are no longer receiving them, you can resubscribe by following the steps below.

How to resubscribe to Deseret News emails

1. Locate a previous Deseret News email in your inbox. Most newsletter emails you’ve received in the past will work. For swift access, you can search for emails sent from newsletters@deseretnews.com.

2. Open the email and scroll to the end.

3. Click on a link titled “Manage preferences.” If you cannot find “Manage preferences,” be on the lookout for a link saying “[Message clipped] View entire message” (this is common in Gmail). This will open the email in a new tab. Scroll to the bottom of the page and you should see the “Manage preferences” link.

4. The subscription center will open in a new tab. This displays all of the newsletter offerings from the Deseret News. It will reflect the emails you are currently subscribed to.

5. Resubscribe to the email(s) you wish to receive. Click on the toggle to the right to opt in to a specific newsletter.

6. Scroll to the bottom of the page and click “Save preferences.” You must click the orange button in order to resubscribe. Failing to complete this step will keep you unsubscribed.

After completing the steps above, you should be opted back in to the newsletter(s) you selected. Keep in mind that you may not receive any emails from the Deseret News until the next edition of the newsletter(s) is sent out.

Troubleshooting

I followed the steps above but am still not receiving the newsletter(s).

If the steps above didn’t resolve the issue, try the following:

