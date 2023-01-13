Friday, January 13, 2023 | 

Popular streaming TV, movie guide

Kevin Costner and Brecken Merrill in an episode of “Yellowstone.”

Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, left, and Kevin Costner as John Dutton in an episode of the third season of “Yellowstone.”

Cam McLeod, Paramount Network

What are the most popular TV shows and movies on streaming services right now?

According to JustWatch.com, here are the top television shows and movies on major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+ and Apple TV+.

Streaming: Most Popular TV and Movies
Title Platform Rating
"Yellowstone" Paramount + TV-MA
"The White Lotus" HBO Max TV-MA
"Wednesday" Netflix TV-14
"1923" Paramount + TV-MA
"Jack Ryan" Amazon Prime TV-MA
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Rent/Buy, Showtime R
"The Menu" Rent/Buy, HBO Max R
"Knives Out" Rent/Buy PG-13
"Glass Onion" Netflix PG-13
"Tulsa King" Paramount + TV-MA
JustWatch.com

What’s next for streaming TV, movies?

What’s trending now on the major streaming platforms? And are you curious about the type of objectionable content you may encounter in these TV shows and movies? Check out our streaming guide with information provided by VidAngel.

streaming3.jpg

VidAngel

Related

Click here for cable, satellite and antenna TV listings.