People of the Pandemic
Puppy of the pandemic
The 50th and final story in this series is the reporter’s own, and it includes his new sidekick: a 5-month-old border collie.
By Ethan Bauer
June 25, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Preparing for a surge
A nurse at the University of Utah spends a shift getting ready for what may lie ahead.
By Ethan Bauer
June 24, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
4,000 miles and matching avocados
He’s in Malaysia. She’s in Australia. Here’s how they’re making their relationship work during the pandemic.
By Ethan Bauer
June 23, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
If you need to cry, walk away
This mom was stunned when a doctor urged her to have her daughter tested for the novel coronavirus.
By Ethan Bauer
June 22, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
The story he never hoped to write
Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic, tries to make sense of the pandemic for nonscientists.
By Ethan Bauer
June 21, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A city block’s fight for survival
In downtown Salt Lake, a hodgepodge of shops and businesses weather the pandemic’s disruption.
By Ethan Bauer
June 18, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Back from the brink
A postal worker contracted COVID-19 and landed in the hospital. Three months later, he’s still finding his footing.
By Ethan Bauer
June 17, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Suspended grief
A Utah family tries to celebrate a life well-lived from a distance, but finds the Facebook funeral wanting.
By Ethan Bauer
June 16, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Living hand-to-mouth
A young dental assistant feels the range of emotions brought about by the pandemic — and faces its dangers.
By Ethan Bauer
June 15, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Reading the room
Surveying the void caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this bookseller is unsure how much longer he can hold on.
By Ethan Bauer
June 14, 2020 6:30 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
To post, or not to post? Scenes from a homebound influencer’s new normal
A speaker, writer and influencer balances her aesthetic of optimism against the challenges of the pandemic.
By Ethan Bauer
June 11, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Where the coronavirus can’t go
At an Antarctic research station, expeditioners watch anxiously as the pandemic unfolds back home.
By Ethan Bauer
June 10, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
When dating is no walk in the park
As the pandemic creeps across New York City, a young woman embarks on a first date and a chance at more
By Ethan Bauer
June 9, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A coronavirus performance from The Coronas
The lead singer of an Irish indie-rock group brings people together with a song — and an unfortunate band name.
By Ethan Bauer
June 8, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A campaign without socks
Judge Jim Gray seeks the Libertarian presidential nomination from the shoeless comfort of his kitchen table
By Ethan Bauer
June 7, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Making sense of what doesn’t make sense
A CNN media critic tries to keep his ‘head on straight’ and separate fact from fiction in an unforgettable news cycle.
By Ethan Bauer
June 4, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A change of tune
An aspiring music therapist came to Utah to finish her master’s degree and bring healing. Then COVID-19 struck.
By Ethan Bauer
June 3, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
‘Mechanically inclined hillbillies building fast mowers’
Zach Troyer prepares for an annual lawnmower race in a place where COVID-19 seems almost nonexistent.
By Ethan Bauer
June 2, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
The man who won’t let him forget
Isolated in a hospital, a veteran firefighter on a South Florida COVID unit takes a call that hits like a gut punch.
By Ethan Bauer
June 1, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Minneapolis burning: A protester says he can’t remain silent
Outfitted with masks and hand sanitizer, an organizer protests the death of George Floyd in police custody.
By Ethan Bauer
May 31, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A remarkable journey to uncertainty
In the Philippines, a college student on hiatus turns from video games to productivity, then existential doubt.
By Ethan Bauer
May 27, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
When the animals need to eat
Her industry is collapsing. Does she move on in search of financial stability or cling to her dream?
By Ethan Bauer
May 26, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
He can’t choke-slam his way out of this trap
A former wrestling superstar, now Libertarian mayor, wrestles the virus and his own beliefs about government.
By Ethan Bauer
May 25, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Called to serve during a pandemic
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called her on a mission to Ecuador. The pandemic required a choice.
By Ethan Bauer
May 21, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A momentary mindwipe
Facing a clouded future, a young journalist finds some certainty in a weekly reality show-style writing contest.
By Ethan Bauer
May 20, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
The long dark nights
He fell sick in January. Breathing felt like getting smothered with a pillow. In May, he’s still looking for answers.
By Ethan Bauer
May 19, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Baby makes 4 — and no visitors
A South Jordan woman brings a newborn into an uncertain future.
By Ethan Bauer
May 18, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Deep in the rainforest, a sanitized embrace
In Manaus, the Brazilian Amazon’s largest city, a man travels to the poorest neighborhoods offering food, even while his own food security diminishes.
By Ethan Bauer
May 17, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A mayor and a mom on shaky ground
Salt Lake City’s Erin Mendenhall confronts a pandemic and an earthquake 72 days into her mayoral tenure.
By Ethan Bauer
May 14, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A day at the beach for the grim reaper
A Florida lawyer stalks beaches dressed as the harbinger of death to remind folks the pandemic isn’t going anywhere.
By Ethan Bauer
May 13, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Where many refuse to venture
A doctor in rural Cameroon tries to explain the pandemic to a public that sometimes isn’t interested.
By Ethan Bauer
May 12, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Choking on a ventilator to save his life
A man finds himself strapped into a hospital bed with symptoms of COVID-19, waiting for the test results
By Ethan Bauer
May 11, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Among the cleansing red rocks
A new day dawns for a ranger at Bryce Canyon National Park — and he shares it with the world.
By Ethan Bauer
May 10, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A courtroom drama
A Utah defense attorney guides his clients through a changing justice system and the impact of COVID-19
By Ethan Bauer
May 7, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A long goodbye
A month after writing about hope while his best friend was on a ventilator, he comes back to the keyboard one more time
By Ethan Bauer
May 6, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Is this the end of something?
Walking through her shuttered watering hole, the owner of the Jackalope Lounge wonders if she’ll ever open again.
By Ethan Bauer
May 5, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A comedian gets serious about coronavirus
Dan Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy, is content. And upset. But mostly content.
By Ethan Bauer
May 4, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Love in the time of coronavirus
A western love story culminates in a courthouse surprise.
By Ethan Bauer
May 3, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
When laughter is an almost-essential service
The host of NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me” tries to preserve some normalcy with good humor.
By Ethan Bauer
April 30, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A front-line worker comes clean
Combatting coronavirus as a Los Angeles garbage truck driver.
By Ethan Bauer
April 29, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A bright future in a dark time
A pair of WNBA stars, quarantined like everyone else, rejoice at the distraction of the WNBA draft — especially with their little sister waiting to hear her name.
By Ethan Bauer
April 28, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A boy’s most special birthday
With his party prevented by the virus outbreak, 4-year-old Aydan still celebrated in a memorable way.
By Ethan Bauer
April 27, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
ER doc: ‘This is a lot harder than being in Iraq’
A New York ER doctor’s toughest battle in combating coronavirus isn’t tangling with COVID-19 patients.
By Ethan Bauer
April 26, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Faith over fear, from sanctuary to parking lot
A small-town Florida pastor balances the health of his congregation with its desire to worship.
By Ethan Bauer
April 23, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A survival situation
The pandemic taught the director of southern Utah’s Boulder Outdoor Survival School to keep calm and stay in the moment.
By Ethan Bauer
April 22, 2020 10:02 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
Corned beef, a limerick and social isolation
How “Tork” finds joy amid uncertainty.
By Ethan Bauer
April 21, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
People of the Pandemic
A pandemic backhand
A BYU tennis player weighs whether to come back for another season or start the rest of his life.
By Ethan Bauer
April 20, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
