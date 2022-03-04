People of the Pandemic

The 50th and final story in this series is the reporter’s own, and it includes his new sidekick: a 5-month-old border collie.
A nurse at the University of Utah spends a shift getting ready for what may lie ahead.
He’s in Malaysia. She’s in Australia. Here’s how they’re making their relationship work during the pandemic.
This mom was stunned when a doctor urged her to have her daughter tested for the novel coronavirus.
Ed Yong, a science writer at The Atlantic, tries to make sense of the pandemic for nonscientists.
In downtown Salt Lake, a hodgepodge of shops and businesses weather the pandemic’s disruption.
A postal worker contracted COVID-19 and landed in the hospital. Three months later, he’s still finding his footing.
A Utah family tries to celebrate a life well-lived from a distance, but finds the Facebook funeral wanting.
A young dental assistant feels the range of emotions brought about by the pandemic — and faces its dangers.
Surveying the void caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this bookseller is unsure how much longer he can hold on.
A speaker, writer and influencer balances her aesthetic of optimism against the challenges of the pandemic.
At an Antarctic research station, expeditioners watch anxiously as the pandemic unfolds back home.
As the pandemic creeps across New York City, a young woman embarks on a first date and a chance at more
The lead singer of an Irish indie-rock group brings people together with a song — and an unfortunate band name.
Judge Jim Gray seeks the Libertarian presidential nomination from the shoeless comfort of his kitchen table
A CNN media critic tries to keep his ‘head on straight’ and separate fact from fiction in an unforgettable news cycle.
An aspiring music therapist came to Utah to finish her master’s degree and bring healing. Then COVID-19 struck.
Zach Troyer prepares for an annual lawnmower race in a place where COVID-19 seems almost nonexistent.
Isolated in a hospital, a veteran firefighter on a South Florida COVID unit takes a call that hits like a gut punch.
Outfitted with masks and hand sanitizer, an organizer protests the death of George Floyd in police custody.
In the Philippines, a college student on hiatus turns from video games to productivity, then existential doubt.
Her industry is collapsing. Does she move on in search of financial stability or cling to her dream?
A former wrestling superstar, now Libertarian mayor, wrestles the virus and his own beliefs about government.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called her on a mission to Ecuador. The pandemic required a choice.
Facing a clouded future, a young journalist finds some certainty in a weekly reality show-style writing contest.
He fell sick in January. Breathing felt like getting smothered with a pillow. In May, he’s still looking for answers.
A South Jordan woman brings a newborn into an uncertain future.
In Manaus, the Brazilian Amazon’s largest city, a man travels to the poorest neighborhoods offering food, even while his own food security diminishes.
Salt Lake City’s Erin Mendenhall confronts a pandemic and an earthquake 72 days into her mayoral tenure.
A Florida lawyer stalks beaches dressed as the harbinger of death to remind folks the pandemic isn’t going anywhere.
A doctor in rural Cameroon tries to explain the pandemic to a public that sometimes isn’t interested.
A man finds himself strapped into a hospital bed with symptoms of COVID-19, waiting for the test results
A new day dawns for a ranger at Bryce Canyon National Park — and he shares it with the world.
A Utah defense attorney guides his clients through a changing justice system and the impact of COVID-19
A month after writing about hope while his best friend was on a ventilator, he comes back to the keyboard one more time
Walking through her shuttered watering hole, the owner of the Jackalope Lounge wonders if she’ll ever open again.
Dan Whitney, better known as Larry the Cable Guy, is content. And upset. But mostly content.
The host of NPR’s “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me” tries to preserve some normalcy with good humor.
Combatting coronavirus as a Los Angeles garbage truck driver.
A pair of WNBA stars, quarantined like everyone else, rejoice at the distraction of the WNBA draft — especially with their little sister waiting to hear her name.
With his party prevented by the virus outbreak, 4-year-old Aydan still celebrated in a memorable way.
A New York ER doctor’s toughest battle in combating coronavirus isn’t tangling with COVID-19 patients.
A small-town Florida pastor balances the health of his congregation with its desire to worship.
The pandemic taught the director of southern Utah’s Boulder Outdoor Survival School to keep calm and stay in the moment.
How “Tork” finds joy amid uncertainty.
A BYU tennis player weighs whether to come back for another season or start the rest of his life.