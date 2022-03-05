Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

How religion helped teens during the pandemic — and one way it didn’t
Researchers have found that religious participation correlates with improved mental health.
By W. Justin DyerAli Crandall, and 1 more
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Person standing on a landfill full of garbage and burning garbage piles
More voters care about gas prices than climate change. But is there a balance?
Most young adults believe we can grow the economy while protecting the environment. Politicians should take note.
By Benji Backer
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Perspective: The beauty of an old clock in a fast-paced world
Are we scurrying past the beauty that surrounds us in our hectic, overscheduled lives?
By Gene Weingarten
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
God bless the Ukrainian people. Their fight must inspire a new era of global engagement
Exclusive: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on what America’s next steps should be after the Russian invasion.
By Robert C. O’Brien
Feb 27, 2022 8 p.m. MST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington.
Perspective: Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson. She is qualified
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
By Theresa Dear
Feb 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Why Canada’s heavy-handed financial interference with the protesting truckers should scare us
Trudeau crossed a troubling line when he invoked the power to freeze the assets of anyone who contributed to Canada’s trucker protests.
By Valerie Hudson
Feb 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Geneva, Switzerland.
Opinion: Would a stronger stance from Biden have prevented Russian attacks?
Words have consequences and ineffectual messaging from the West may have emboldened Vladimir Putin.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22055522817605.jpg
Perspective: Why a free Ukraine matters to America — and the rest of the world
Russia’s invasion is a blow to existing international order. And the results will likely be tragic.
By Marjorie Castle
Feb 24, 2022 9:37 a.m. MST
cupcake_favorite_kid.jpg
Are you your parents’ favorite child? Your siblings may not agree
New research suggests that people from large families are affected differently by the perception of favoritism.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
CHARLES_KOCH_wesbite_illustration.jpg
Why Charles Koch abandoned partisanship for partnerships
One of America’s most influential conservatives explores the mistake of betting on one party — and what we can learn from it.
By Charles Koch and Brian Hooks
Feb 22, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22053499194416.jpg
A prayer for Ukraine
Sending “thoughts and prayers” isn’t a form of insincere slacktivism, but the very thing that might help prevent the next war.
By Samuel Hislop
Feb 22, 2022 10:29 a.m. MST
Nuns distribute food to the poor and homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic
The sustaining power of faith in times of crisis
In times of need, we need spiritual as well as temporal sustenance.
By Gérald Caussé
Feb 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A Canadian flag is strapped to the hood of a semitrailer truck that is part of a protest against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa.
Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests
Americans tend to Americanize events in other countries, but the Canada protests aren’t equivalent to Jan. 6.
By Ari Blaff
Feb 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
In this Sept. 5, 1969, file photo, Hugh Hefner, publisher and owner of Playboy Magazine, and his 19-year-old girlfriend, Barbara Benton, are surrounded by “Bunny Girls” at the Playboy Club in London.
What are the ‘secrets’ of Playboy? You might not want to know
It took five years, but an A&E series has finally arrived to refute the fanboy fiction around the Playboy founder.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York.
Perspective: What’s with all the Democrats watching Fox News?
Despite its reputation as a conservative news outlet, a surprising number of liberals are contributing to the network’s success.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Image_from_iOS__1_.jpg
Wealth provides advantages. How do we make the playing field a little more fair?
A poor people’s box would unite low income and working class white people and minorities around the common cause of eliminating class inequality.
By Mya Jaradat
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
rings.jpeg
What we can learn from Valentine’s Day at BYU— America’s most stone-cold sober campus
Courtship culture comes with many unmet expectations, but more stable marriages are better than the more atomizing alternatives.
By Paul S. Edwards
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Alex and Julie Boyé and their eight children.
What I’ve been wanting to say to the anonymous hater
My husband is Black. Our eight children are biracial. We love each other even when we are confronted by haters.
By Julie Boyé
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
punching.jpeg
What Russell Moore taught me about arguing with my husband
In America today, hardly anyone is good at agreeing to disagree.
By Kelsey Dallas
Feb 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22028507285408.jpg
Perspective: The Olympics should be about celebrating bodies, not destroying them
Competitions should never lose sight of the human beings performing the feats.
By Leah Libresco Sargeant
Feb 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Young female child wears a mask in the socially distance seating at the Hard Rock Stadium before the Seattle Seahawks take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (
The NFL has a kid problem. It’s not what you might think
An Instagram presence and Super Bowl halftime shows can only do so much to attract young fans.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 10, 2022 10 p.m. MST
religious_wins_supreme_court.jpeg
How Biden’s Supreme Court pick could influence religious liberty cases
The records of three women under consideration suggest how they may rule as Justice Stephen Breyer’s replacement.
By Tanner Bean
Feb 9, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Mitt Romney appears during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics.
Olympic anniversary: Sen. Mitt Romney will never forget these moments from 2002
Utah is now the center of Olympic winter sports in North America. But it is much more than that for those of us who touched the Olympic Winter Games of 2002.
By Mitt Romney
Feb 7, 2022 9:31 p.m. MST
020422_medical_ethics_f.jpg
You qualify for an organ transplant, but ...
An unvaccinated dad and a man with a criminal past needed new hearts. One was denied.
By Jennifer Graham
Feb 6, 2022 10 p.m. MST
ComputerGlow.jpg
Perspective: Teaching children to chart their own path is not only urgent, but could save lives
From deadly TikTok challenges to fraternity hazing, children benefit from learning that it’s okay to be different from their peers.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Feb 5, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of “Like a Boss” at the SVA Theatre.
Perspective: How the death of a former Miss USA has affected me
There’s such a stigma around seeking help for mental health issues, because no one sees the struggles behind the scenes that we all have.
By Christina Keller
Feb 3, 2022 1:55 p.m. MST
black_history_month_cobb_f.jpg
The history of Black History Month — and why it’s so needed
Questions raised by Black History Month celebrations can help America become a better country.
By Jelani Cobb
Jan 31, 2022 10 p.m. MST
111021_rogan_MD_r1.jpg
Joe Rogan didn’t ‘cave’ and neither did Spotify
No one was canceled. Everyone was polite. Why can’t we solve more problems like this?
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 31, 2022 6:02 p.m. MST
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, center, reads the book “How to be a Pirate” by Cressida Cowell to visiting fourth-grade students from Amidon Elementary at the Supreme Court Library, April 12, 2007 in Washington.
The radical reasonableness of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer
Most judges are committed to making democracy work, even if breathless headlines suggest otherwise.
By Alan Hurst
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Abortion_Consensus_2.jpg
Perspective: The state can’t remain neutral on contentious issues like abortion
Arguments against Roe v. Wade aren’t just religious. Atheists have a stake in the case, too.
By Leah Libresco Sargeant
Jan 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
bethany_mandel_mask_f.jpg
Is the pandemic dam breaking on the left?
The dialogue is changing on how we talk about COVID-19, and it’s happened within the past week.
By Bethany Mandel
Jan 28, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
The yard bell at the Rila Monastery in Bulgaria.
9 steps to help create an intentional, peaceful life
Time is seldom our own when we have children, but we can still carve out a sacred space in our lives.
By Steve Hitz
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Theresa_Dear_All_Americans_r1.jpg
Perspective: We are Americans — with or without hyphens
The ultimate response to Mitch McConnell’s remark should be at the ballot box
By Theresa Dear
Jan 26, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
LQBTQ_Religion_Survey_Website_illustration_2.jpg
Find unexpected common ground in politics
Those willing to set aside suspicions about their political opponents can find unexpected common ground.
By Tim Schultz
Jan 24, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A roundabout in front of the BYU Administration Building in Provo is pictured.
It’s not the big differences that divide us. It’s the green Jell-O and roundabouts
A prominent cleric and Oxford academic discovers the small charms of Utah and Latter-day Saint standard time.
By Andrew Teal
Jan 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
vaccineresume.jpg
Thinking about putting your vaccination status on your resume? Don’t.
Including health information on a resume was a bad idea before the pandemic. It’s a worse idea now.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22015800392004.jpg
Virginia’s new governor promised to let parents control the classroom. What comes next? (+video)
Glenn Youngkin’s popularity surged among voters who said education was their biggest issue. How will he fulfill that mandate?
By Brad Wilcox
Jan 20, 2022 10 p.m. MST
rings.jpeg
Perspective: Is marriage dead, or just the wedding section?
What does it mean to be committed in 2022? Not a wedding, according to The New York Times.
By Naomi Schaefer Riley
Jan 19, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22019655050976.jpg
Perspective: From the grocery store to the Supreme Court, unseemly mask drama is dividing America
Justices Gorsuch and Sotomayor say they are “warm colleagues and friends” despite reports of conflict.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 19, 2022 3:32 p.m. MST
coulter_trump_war_f.jpg
What’s behind Ann Coulter’s proclamation that Donald Trump is ‘done’?
The story was about Donald Trump sparring with Ron DeSantis. Then Ann Coulter showed up in the ring.
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 18, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Nichols_cover_f.jpg
You — yes you — might be a bad citizen
There is such a thing as being a bad citizen, even among people we might otherwise think of as good neighbors.
By Tom Nichols
Jan 17, 2022 10 p.m. MST
MLK_Day_2022_Website_Illustration_1__1_.jpg
We are indebted to the Dreamer
As we observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we should remember that his unfinished work is now ours.
By Theresa Dear
Jan 16, 2022 10 p.m. MST
coinage.jpeg
Opinion: To give parents financial relief, tweak this IRS rule
With or without “Build Back Better,” parents need help that a tweak to IRS rules could provide.
By Bethany Mandel
Jan 15, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Glenn Beck is pictured in a 2007 file photo.
Glenn Beck is battling COVID-19 again, and it’s bringing out the worst in his critics
It’s never acceptable to mock people for getting sick, regardless of their vaccination status
By Jennifer Graham
Jan 13, 2022 4:47 p.m. MST
merlin_1374793.jpg
Latter-day Saints have a legacy of supporting voting rights
Voting rules should be judged by their effect, or their “fruits,” not by the intentions of lawmakers.
By Robert Taber
Jan 12, 2022 10 p.m. MST
MASK_1.jpg
To mask or not to mask? Here’s what 2 years and hundreds of COVID-19 experts say
I spoke to hundreds of experts about COVID-19. Here’s what they say about masks.
By Daryl Austin
Jan 12, 2022 9 p.m. MST
