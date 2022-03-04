Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Police/Courts

Protesters decrying the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal gather in front of the district attorney’s office.
Utah
Judge dismisses civil lawsuit in Bernardo Palacios police shooting
U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that two Salt Lake police officers, along with Chief Mike Brown, did not violate Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s civil rights. The shooting prompted numerous public protests.
By Pat Reavy
March 3, 2022 7:03 p.m. MST
Cody Greenland watches body camera video of his arrest in 2020 from his attorney’s office in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Utah
Utah man files lawsuit, saying officer tackled him, beat him as he was kneeling
A West Jordan man who said he was injured after being tackled from behind by an American Fork police officer running at him in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the department.
By Pat Reavy
March 2, 2022 11:05 a.m. MST
Gordan McChesney a flag as he, his wife, Janise McChesney, and their dog, Elphaba, gather at Veterans Memorial Park.
Utah
Utahns honor police K9 killed in the line of duty
K-9 Maya remembered Monday as a dog who not only loved her work, but loved the attention she received on a daily basis from the officers who were her “family.” On Feb. 17, she was shot during a chase with a 25-year-old suspect who was killed when police returned fire.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 28, 2022 5:35 p.m. MST
The Utah flag flies over the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.
Utah
Utah to receive $266M in settlement to address opioid epidemic
The Utah Attorney General’s Office says the money will be paid out over the next 18 years, with half going to the state and the other half to local communities. The money will be used to bolster services for treatment, recovery and harm reduction, as well as implement other programs to address the opioid epidemic.
By Jacob Scholl
Feb 25, 2022 6:32 p.m. MST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee say about President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court choice
President Joe Biden chose a Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 25, 2022 10:40 a.m. MST
A kitten peers out of its cage at the Utah animal hospital on Sept. 12, 2011.
Utah
Utah bill to end animal gas chamber deaths stalls, frustrating director
SB69 would ban the practice in Utah on cats and dogs, and instead require shelters to use euthanasia by injection in most cases. Utah is one of just three states where gas chambers are still used, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 24, 2022 1:17 p.m. MST
Adam Durborow, left, and Sherry Black, right.
Utah
Man who murdered Sherry Black sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
Adam Durborow, 30, was ordered Wednesday to serve a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole after Sherry Black’s family described what they had lost and how hard it was for them, particularly during those 10 years before Durborow’s arrest.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 23, 2022 3:48 p.m. MST
28253201.jpeg
Utah
Police to BYU students: Don’t make rocket fuel in your dorm
A BYU student living in Heritage Halls had been making “homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball,” police said.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 22, 2022 10:09 a.m. MST
merlin_2909694.jpg
Utah
4-year-old shoots at police as officers attempt to arrest father
By Pat Reavy
Feb 21, 2022 4:41 p.m. MST
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter listens during a sentencing hearing.
U.S. & World
Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years in prison for Daunte Wright’s death
Kim Potter, a former police officer, was convicted of the death of Daunte Wright and sentenced to two years in prison.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 18, 2022 4 p.m. MST
merlin_2909118.jpg
Utah
Should Garrity statements of officer-involved shootings be protected records? Utah bill advances
A bill, HB399, to exempt police Garrity statements from public records requests is heading to the Utah House of Representatives after it won committee approval.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 18, 2022 2:52 p.m. MST
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill confirmed prosecutors are reopening an investigation into a 2018 police shooting.
Utah
Criminal investigation reopened for ex-Cottonwood Heights officer in 2018 shooting
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says new information has surfaced in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane James in 2018 by former Cottonwood Heights officer Casey Davies.
By Annie Knox and Matt Rascon
Feb 18, 2022 1:53 p.m. MST
A Unified police officer talks to an Evergreen Place resident in a hazmat suit outside of the assisted living facility in Midvale.
Utah
Midvale care center residents lived amid raw sewage without heat, police say
Newly released court documents detail some of the alleged conditions of Evergreen Place, which was shut down in January by the Unified Fire Department and Salt Lake County Health Department, after residents were found living in conditions described as “deplorable” by the sheriff.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 18, 2022 10:55 a.m. MST
merlin_2909092.jpg
Utah
Man shot, killed after armed confrontation with police in South Jordan; police dog also dies
By Arianne Brown
Feb 17, 2022 10:58 p.m. MST
R. Kelly appears during a hearing.
Music
R. Kelly hires Bill Cosby’s attorney
The R&B singer R. Kelly has hired a new attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who also represented Bill Cosby.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 16, 2022 2:38 p.m. MST
A Delta plane departs from a hangar at the Salt Lake City International Airport.
Coronavirus
Man tries to open airplane door after flight departs from Utah in an effort ‘to share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines’
The Oregon man removed the plastic covering on the emergency exit handle, then pulled on it “with his full body weight.”
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 16, 2022 12:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2905934.jpg
Utah
Health care worker protections, a ban on car ‘selfies,’ film tax incentives: These Utah bills are closer to becoming laws
The Utah Legislature gave final approval for a bill to expand protections for healthcare workers, and the Senate adopted a rule to limit press access at Capitol. Lawmakers also moved forward on an incentive program bring future Kevin Costner films back to Utah.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 15, 2022 1:36 p.m. MST
merlin_2908402.jpg
Utah
Gruesome murders relived before Utah committee axes death penalty repeal
The effort to repeal and replace Utah’s death penalty faltered at its first legislative hurdle on Monday following nearly three hours of emotional, tearful and at times brutally graphic testimony.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 14, 2022 10:25 p.m. MST
Razor wire and fencing at the Utah State Prison is pictured on Monday, Sept 14, 2020.
Utah
‘I had to forgive myself': Utahn granted parole 25 years after killing
Michael Paul Pierson, 44, was one of four people convicted in the Jan. 27, 1997, shooting death of Donald Dobson, 21, in West Valley City. During his parole hearing, Pierson also talked about his “horrible decision” to join a gang about five years prior to the murder.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 14, 2022 11:58 a.m. MST
A DoorDash driver who police say refused to wear a mask in a restaurant was arrested in American Fork.
Utah
Screaming DoorDash driver who refused to wear mask arrested in Utah County
Provo man, 21, “began yelling at the restaurant staff causing a big scene” after being asked to put on a mask. After learning his identity, police said they discovered officers from other agencies have had recent similar encounters with the man, all of them in relation to disturbances at restaurants similar to the incident in American Fork.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 13, 2022 2:07 p.m. MST
A section of the Davis County Jail where inmates communicate with visitors.
Utah
West Bountiful man arrested, accused of assault, using ‘little drug runners’
Teenager reports he was assaulted by Preston Anthony Kilpatrick, 18, after the teen had stolen marijuana from him. In addition, police believe Kilpatrick coordinated with teens to sell cartridges of THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana.
By Jacob Scholl
Feb 12, 2022 9 p.m. MST
28636484.jpeg
Utah
3 new police reform bills making their way through Utah Legislature
All three bills received unanimous approval from the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee, moving them to the full House for a vote.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 12, 2022 2:31 p.m. MST
The 4th District Courthouse in Provo is pictured on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
Utah
Trial ordered for Orem man charged with killing 2 BYU students in crash
Three women were in a Chevy Malibu making a left turn onto State Street when a Jeep Cherokee tried to speed through the intersection after the traffic light turned yellow and hit their car, according to police who testified at a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both passengers in the car that turned left, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to autopsies that were presented at the hearing.
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 11, 2022 11:41 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
A Salt Lake police vehicle is pictured at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City in 2019.
Utah
University of Utah student killed girlfriend in alleged suicide pact, police say
Officers were called to the Quality Inn Downtown, 616 S. 200 West, just before 6 a.m. Friday as part of a “welfare check investigation.” Investigators had received information from University of Utah police that a man had made threats to kill his girlfriend, according to a statement from Salt Lake police. At the hotel, police found a 19-year-old woman deceased in a room.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 11, 2022 6:20 p.m. MST
28635110.jpeg
Utah
Will ‘damning revelations’ overturn Utah death row inmate’s sentence?
Claiming that Utah death row inmate Douglas Stewart Carter’s conviction and death sentence were secured “through the use of false testimony and egregious police misconduct,” defense attorneys are seeking to have Carter’s conviction thrown out, or at least have his death sentence overturned.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 11, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
merlin_2380850.jpg
Utah
Does this man’s death row case erode confidence in Utah’s death penalty?
While some Republican supporters of Utah’s capital punishment have said they have confidence in Utah’s justice system, the penalty’s detractors say “damning revelations” in an ongoing appeal show Utah is not immune to problems with the finality of a death sentence.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 11, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Photo of the Wordle game website. A new spin-off of Wordle, called Quordle, is gaining popularity.
U.S. & World
Grandmother’s daily Wordle habit may have saved her life from a kidnapping
A grandmother didn’t send her Wordle score one morning and her daughter instantly knew something was wrong.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 11, 2022 9:55 a.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during a press conference announcing the&nbsp;automatic record expungement.&nbsp;
Utah
Minor criminal records to be expunged automatically as Utah Clean Slate law takes effect
The Utah Courts IT team has developed an algorithm that automatically identifies court cases eligible for expungement. The system has identified nearly 500,000 people who can begin the process of clearing their records, starting with cases that have been dismissed and that resulted in acquittals. The expungements won’t happen all at once, but over time.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 10, 2022 5:31 p.m. MST
Tinder’s website includes advice on how to protect yourself from romance scams.
Tech
The rise of online ‘romance’ scams
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
By Art Raymond
Feb 10, 2022 3:55 p.m. MST
A Utah food truck reopened after Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson stepped in to help after it was spray-painted in racial slurs in 2021.
Utah
Utah bill would require police officer training for responding to hate crimes
HB296 would require a portion of a police officer’s annual training to include certain subjects involving victim targeting. They would be trained to identify, respond to and report criminal offenses “motivated by certain personal attributes or a violation of federal criminal law concerning hate crimes,” according to the bill.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 9, 2022 10:40 a.m. MST
28261144.jpeg
Utah
Lehi man arrested yet again for voyeurism terrifying children, police say
By Pat Reavy
Feb 5, 2022 4:56 p.m. MST
28614544.jpeg
Utah
Utah County police group issues ‘no confidence’ declaration for county’s top prosecutor
The Utah County Fraternal Order of Police has issued a scathing open letter denouncing Utah County Attorney David Leavitt while encouraging the public not to reelect him.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 4, 2022 10:32 p.m. MST
A man who has had a warrant out for his arrest for nearly 25 years in Salt Lake City has been arrested in California.
Utah
Man arrested nearly 25 years after kidnap, assault in Salt Lake City
According to a press release issued by northern California’s Marin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigative Unit recently received information that Jaime Diaz Calderon, 46, was wanted in Salt Lake City and was possibly living in their county. The release does not say how police were tipped off to Calderon being in their county.
By Pat Reavy
Feb 4, 2022 5:46 p.m. MST
merlin_2884299.jpg
Politics
Why the bill to end this state’s death penalty is facing a tough legislative battleground
Though backers of the bill to repeal and replace Utah’s death penalty include some influential conservative Republican lawmakers, two of the Utah House’s most powerful legislative leaders say they’re not supportive of doing away with it.
By Katie McKellar
Feb 4, 2022 2:50 p.m. MST
28623244.jpeg
Utah
Judge orders life sentence 19 years after ‘despicable’ rape of 13-year-old
By Emily Ashcraft
Feb 4, 2022 11:38 a.m. MST
28625179.jpeg
Utah
Utah bill would prohibit police from using deception during interrogations with minors in custody
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 3, 2022 10:30 p.m. MST
A graduation-themed printed mural is seen on the Howard University campus on July 6, 2021, in Washington.
U.S. & World
FBI identified juvenile suspects accused of making bomb threats to HBCUs
13 historically Black colleges and universities closed their campuses on Tuesday due to bomb threats. The FBI has identified six suspects.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 3, 2022 12:59 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox delivers his 2022 State of the State address at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Utah
First bills signed by Gov. Cox this session include ending the Test to Stay program for schools
The bills included the end to the pandemic-prompted “test to stay” program for schools, as well as several budget bills. With the governor’s signature, they now become law.
By Ashley Imlay
Feb 3, 2022 10:36 a.m. MST
Salt Lake Police Chief Mike Brown talks with the media after Utah Senate hearing.
Utah
Fast and furious: Street racing has ‘deadly, catastrophic consequences,’ Salt Lake police chief says
Salt Lake City police saw a 467% increase in calls about illegal street racing in 2020.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Feb 2, 2022 6:28 p.m. MST
Whit Krogue, an attorney with Ray, Quinney &amp; Nebeker, speaks at a press conference on the shores of Utah Lake in Lindon.
Utah
BYU professor pushes back on allegations of defamation from Utah Lake developers
The heart of BYU professor Ben Abbott’s argument is that the lawsuit violates the First Amendment. Developers say public feedback is welcomed.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 1, 2022 8:52 p.m. MST
AP22027590663442.jpg
Police/Courts
‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
A federal judge resentenced Joe Exotic but it didn’t provide much respite..
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 1, 2022 1:45 p.m. MST
Seven piece of luggage stolen from the Salt Lake City International Airport were recovered by police on Wednesday.
Utah
Woman accused of stealing luggage from Salt Lake airport
Leticia Marie Herrera, 40, was arrested with assistance from West Jordan police and seven pieces of stolen luggage were recovered, according to a prepared statement from Salt Lake City police. Information about when all the bags were stolen was not immediately available. Police stated Thursday that detectives would be contacting the owners of the stolen luggage.
By Pat Reavy
Jan 28, 2022 10:42 a.m. MST
28598106.jpeg
Utah
Hunter High teen accused of shooting football players is now charged with 2 counts of murder
A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting two of his Hunter High School classmates who he said had been harassing him is facing murder charges in juvenile court. The shooting victims were football players. Paul Tahi, 15, and Tivani Lopati, 14, were both shot and killed. Ephraim Asiata, 15, was critically injured.
By Pat Reavy
Jan 26, 2022 4:12 p.m. MST
merlin_2821572.jpg
Utah
New charges: BYU professor engaged in ‘ecclesiastical abuse’ to sexually abuse 3 students
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
By Emily Ashcraft
Jan 26, 2022 11:37 a.m. MST
An electronic screen at Nasdaq displays Robinhood in New York’s Times Square
U.S. & World
Have you used Venmo, Robinhood, Acorns? You might be owed money
Have you used apps like Robinhood, Acorns, Venmo, American Express, Coinbase and Credit Karma? If yes, then this company owes you money.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 24, 2022 4 p.m. MST
merlin_2903304.jpg
Utah
The contentious debate over the future of Utah Lake heats up as developers sue critic
The Utah Lake Restoration Project is being touted as a solution to the toxic algal blooms, and invasive plants and fish contributing to the lake’s declining health. But the proposal has been met with stiff opposition.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 20, 2022 2:10 p.m. MST
merlin_2903960.jpg
Utah
‘Just Mercy’ author urges Utah Legislature to abolish death penalty
Bryan Stevenson called capital punishment an “obstacle” to public safety in Utah and spoke in support of legislation to end the death penalty.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
Jan 19, 2022 5:31 p.m. MST
