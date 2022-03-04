Police/Courts
U.S. District Judge David Barlow ruled that two Salt Lake police officers, along with Chief Mike Brown, did not violate Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal’s civil rights. The shooting prompted numerous public protests.
A West Jordan man who said he was injured after being tackled from behind by an American Fork police officer running at him in 2020 has filed a federal lawsuit against the department.
K-9 Maya remembered Monday as a dog who not only loved her work, but loved the attention she received on a daily basis from the officers who were her “family.” On Feb. 17, she was shot during a chase with a 25-year-old suspect who was killed when police returned fire.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office says the money will be paid out over the next 18 years, with half going to the state and the other half to local communities. The money will be used to bolster services for treatment, recovery and harm reduction, as well as implement other programs to address the opioid epidemic.
President Joe Biden chose a Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
SB69 would ban the practice in Utah on cats and dogs, and instead require shelters to use euthanasia by injection in most cases. Utah is one of just three states where gas chambers are still used, according to the Humane Society of the United States.
Adam Durborow, 30, was ordered Wednesday to serve a prison sentence of life without the possibility of parole after Sherry Black’s family described what they had lost and how hard it was for them, particularly during those 10 years before Durborow’s arrest.
A BYU student living in Heritage Halls had been making “homemade rocket fuel on the stove when the volatile mixture suddenly exploded into a fireball,” police said.
Kim Potter, a former police officer, was convicted of the death of Daunte Wright and sentenced to two years in prison.
A bill, HB399, to exempt police Garrity statements from public records requests is heading to the Utah House of Representatives after it won committee approval.
Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says new information has surfaced in the shooting death of 19-year-old Zane James in 2018 by former Cottonwood Heights officer Casey Davies.
Newly released court documents detail some of the alleged conditions of Evergreen Place, which was shut down in January by the Unified Fire Department and Salt Lake County Health Department, after residents were found living in conditions described as “deplorable” by the sheriff.
The R&B singer R. Kelly has hired a new attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, who also represented Bill Cosby.
Man tries to open airplane door after flight departs from Utah in an effort ‘to share his thoughts on COVID-19 vaccines’
The Oregon man removed the plastic covering on the emergency exit handle, then pulled on it “with his full body weight.”
Health care worker protections, a ban on car ‘selfies,’ film tax incentives: These Utah bills are closer to becoming laws
The Utah Legislature gave final approval for a bill to expand protections for healthcare workers, and the Senate adopted a rule to limit press access at Capitol. Lawmakers also moved forward on an incentive program bring future Kevin Costner films back to Utah.
The effort to repeal and replace Utah’s death penalty faltered at its first legislative hurdle on Monday following nearly three hours of emotional, tearful and at times brutally graphic testimony.
Michael Paul Pierson, 44, was one of four people convicted in the Jan. 27, 1997, shooting death of Donald Dobson, 21, in West Valley City. During his parole hearing, Pierson also talked about his “horrible decision” to join a gang about five years prior to the murder.
Provo man, 21, “began yelling at the restaurant staff causing a big scene” after being asked to put on a mask. After learning his identity, police said they discovered officers from other agencies have had recent similar encounters with the man, all of them in relation to disturbances at restaurants similar to the incident in American Fork.
Teenager reports he was assaulted by Preston Anthony Kilpatrick, 18, after the teen had stolen marijuana from him. In addition, police believe Kilpatrick coordinated with teens to sell cartridges of THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana.
All three bills received unanimous approval from the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee, moving them to the full House for a vote.
Three women were in a Chevy Malibu making a left turn onto State Street when a Jeep Cherokee tried to speed through the intersection after the traffic light turned yellow and hit their car, according to police who testified at a preliminary hearing on Thursday. Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both passengers in the car that turned left, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to autopsies that were presented at the hearing.
Officers were called to the Quality Inn Downtown, 616 S. 200 West, just before 6 a.m. Friday as part of a “welfare check investigation.” Investigators had received information from University of Utah police that a man had made threats to kill his girlfriend, according to a statement from Salt Lake police. At the hotel, police found a 19-year-old woman deceased in a room.
Claiming that Utah death row inmate Douglas Stewart Carter’s conviction and death sentence were secured “through the use of false testimony and egregious police misconduct,” defense attorneys are seeking to have Carter’s conviction thrown out, or at least have his death sentence overturned.
While some Republican supporters of Utah’s capital punishment have said they have confidence in Utah’s justice system, the penalty’s detractors say “damning revelations” in an ongoing appeal show Utah is not immune to problems with the finality of a death sentence.
A grandmother didn’t send her Wordle score one morning and her daughter instantly knew something was wrong.
The Utah Courts IT team has developed an algorithm that automatically identifies court cases eligible for expungement. The system has identified nearly 500,000 people who can begin the process of clearing their records, starting with cases that have been dismissed and that resulted in acquittals. The expungements won’t happen all at once, but over time.
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
HB296 would require a portion of a police officer’s annual training to include certain subjects involving victim targeting. They would be trained to identify, respond to and report criminal offenses “motivated by certain personal attributes or a violation of federal criminal law concerning hate crimes,” according to the bill.
The Utah County Fraternal Order of Police has issued a scathing open letter denouncing Utah County Attorney David Leavitt while encouraging the public not to reelect him.
According to a press release issued by northern California’s Marin County Sheriff’s Office, detectives from the department’s Specialized Investigative Unit recently received information that Jaime Diaz Calderon, 46, was wanted in Salt Lake City and was possibly living in their county. The release does not say how police were tipped off to Calderon being in their county.
Though backers of the bill to repeal and replace Utah’s death penalty include some influential conservative Republican lawmakers, two of the Utah House’s most powerful legislative leaders say they’re not supportive of doing away with it.
13 historically Black colleges and universities closed their campuses on Tuesday due to bomb threats. The FBI has identified six suspects.
The bills included the end to the pandemic-prompted “test to stay” program for schools, as well as several budget bills. With the governor’s signature, they now become law.
Fast and furious: Street racing has ‘deadly, catastrophic consequences,’ Salt Lake police chief says
Salt Lake City police saw a 467% increase in calls about illegal street racing in 2020.
The heart of BYU professor Ben Abbott’s argument is that the lawsuit violates the First Amendment. Developers say public feedback is welcomed.
A federal judge resentenced Joe Exotic but it didn’t provide much respite..
Leticia Marie Herrera, 40, was arrested with assistance from West Jordan police and seven pieces of stolen luggage were recovered, according to a prepared statement from Salt Lake City police. Information about when all the bags were stolen was not immediately available. Police stated Thursday that detectives would be contacting the owners of the stolen luggage.
A 14-year-old boy accused of shooting two of his Hunter High School classmates who he said had been harassing him is facing murder charges in juvenile court. The shooting victims were football players. Paul Tahi, 15, and Tivani Lopati, 14, were both shot and killed. Ephraim Asiata, 15, was critically injured.
Michael James Clay, 47, is now charged with seven counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, involving three students between 2017 and 2020. He had originally faced only two counts until the charges were amended earlier this month.
Have you used apps like Robinhood, Acorns, Venmo, American Express, Coinbase and Credit Karma? If yes, then this company owes you money.
The Utah Lake Restoration Project is being touted as a solution to the toxic algal blooms, and invasive plants and fish contributing to the lake’s declining health. But the proposal has been met with stiff opposition.
Bryan Stevenson called capital punishment an “obstacle” to public safety in Utah and spoke in support of legislation to end the death penalty.