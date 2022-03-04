Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

Politics

Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
Former superintendent David S. Doty, right, and members of the Canyons School Board listen as residents voice their opinions on April 17, 2012.
Utah
Is this the year local school board races in Utah get their due?
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
By Marjorie Cortez
March 4, 2022 3:35 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
The West
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Islam_Survaliance_2.jpeg
Faith
Muslims vow to keep fighting FBI surveillance
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
By Kelsey Dallas
March 4, 2022 9:46 a.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
28665725.jpeg
Utah
Will Utah bill bring more puppy mills to the state?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
By Ashley Imlay
March 3, 2022 7:16 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Controversial homeless shelter bill advances despite concerns it would strain existing resources
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 3, 2022 5:14 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
cupp_trump_20200909.jpg
Politics
Why the Jan. 6 committee says Trump could be charged with criminal conspiracy
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak arrives with his wife, Kathy, to deliver his State of the State address at Allegiant Stadium.
Politics
Nevada’s Democratic governor was accosted. Here’s how his GOP opponents responded
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
By Matthew Brown
March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
Russia President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with supporters in Moscow on Dec. 6, 2011.
Opinion
Opinion: What is ‘prebunking’ and what does it have to do with Russia?
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
By Andy Norman and Lee McIntyre
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22060606200499.jpg
Family
When and how you should talk to your kids about what’s happening in Ukraine
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
By Lois M. Collins
March 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
People watch a public fireworks display at Liberty Park on July 24, 2018.
Utah
Why Salt Lake City won’t sponsor public fireworks displays this July
Due to drought and air quality concerns, the Salt Lake City Council voted 4-3 against a $25,000 budget item to supply fireworks for any Fourth of July or Pioneer Day holiday festivities.
By Carter Williams
March 2, 2022 3:54 p.m. MST
merlin_2912242.jpg
Utah
Why a team of Russian biathletes in Utah is banned from competing
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
People look at early voting results in Brownsville, Texas
Politics
Here’s what happened in Texas’ primaries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 2, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, laughs as he tours Kenworth Sales in West Valley City on Nov. 12, 2021.
Politics
Where have all the COVID-19 relief funds gone? Mitt Romney, GOP senators want to know
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 12:34 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
AP22060002472850.jpg
Faith
How to fix a broken world, according to this rabbi
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
By Kelsey Dallas
March 1, 2022 10 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden departs after delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
3 takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
Most Read
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
28662252.jpeg
Utah
Utah bill to ban vaccine passports given committee OK after tense meeting
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
By Ashley Imlay
March 1, 2022 8:01 p.m. MST
Lacey Kapsimalis and Stoner Sturgis, who have been homeless for five and nine years, respectively, walk through Salt Lake City.
Utah
Should Utah cities do more to shelter the homeless during winter months?
The bill would incentivize more cities to provide overflow shelter space, but some leaders say, “Not in my backyard.”
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag.
U.S. & World
Watch live: President Biden delivers State of the Union
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_1521824.jpg
Opinion
Opinion: A State of the Union speech he would like to give in the shadow of war and uncertainty
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
By Boyd Matheson
March 1, 2022 5:12 p.m. MST
Gas prices are advertised at more than $5 a gallon Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Opinion
The president has a moral obligation to change his energy policy
The U.S. should turn on the taps and stop leaving the nation at the mercy of oil-rich tyrants
By Abraham Cooper and Johnnie Moore
March 1, 2022 3:42 p.m. MST
Steve Erickson, with the Utah chapter of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, speaks about the need for affordable housing.
Utah
Homeless advocates ask for more affordable housing as Legislature slashes funding bill
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
March 1, 2022 3:40 p.m. MST
merlin_2911832.jpg
Utah
Utah House OKs rule limiting media access to floor
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
By Katie McKellar
March 1, 2022 2:52 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden, right, arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris&nbsp;and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s ‘inappropriate’ for president to tout Supreme Court nominee’s race, gender
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).
Politics
Where does former President Trump stand on Russia?
Trump’s relationship with Russia has long been under a microscope. Here’s a look at Trump’s recent comments on Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 1, 2022 2 p.m. MST
People walk past a currency exchange office in Moscow’s downtown on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Utah
Global sanctions are pummeling Russia, but will they also cool Utah’s red-hot economy?
By Art Raymond
March 1, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden listens during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
Why President Biden’s State of the Union address might be coming at the right time
The president is expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2911712.jpg
Utah
‘We’ve watched them fight. It has stirred our souls’: What standing with Ukraine looks like in Utah
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
By Katie McKellar and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 28, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
Nikki Ward, principal of St. John the Baptist Elementary School, places an ash cross on student Ada Harlan’s forehead.
Utah
Utah lawmakers vote down school choice proposal
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 28, 2022 6 p.m. MST
merlin_2911666.jpg
Utah
Ukraine’s flag is flying over the Utah Capitol in ‘solidarity’
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
By Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Katie McKellar
Feb 28, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Current fuel prices are displayed at a Sinclair on 700 East in Salt Lake City.
Utah
Poll: Utahns feeling inflation the most when it comes to basic life necessities
As U.S inflation continues setting records, Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive some prices even higher
By Art Raymond
Feb 28, 2022 10:29 a.m. MST
microphone_mute_static_image.jpg
Opinion
YouTube took down my podcast temporarily. Here’s why I don’t consider that censorship
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
By Ciaran O’Connor
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
John_D_Lee_Masacre_Website_Illustration.jpg
Politics
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Cheryl Johnson in the backyard of her South Salt Lake home.
The West
Many are being forced to be house rich, cash poor to cope with rising home values
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Foreign_Policy_Website_Illustration.jpg
Perspective
God bless the Ukrainian people. Their fight must inspire a new era of global engagement
Exclusive: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on what America’s next steps should be after the Russian invasion.
By Robert C. O’Brien
Feb 27, 2022 8 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
Q&A
5 questions for a USU professor who is ethnic Russian and grew up in eastern Ukraine
Anna O. Pechenkina’s research focuses on how peace emerges out of war and why it succeeds or fails.
By Marjorie Cortez
Feb 27, 2022 3:57 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, talks to reporters during votes at the Capitol in Washington.
Politics
Why Mitt Romney praised a ‘world hero,’ denounced a ‘feral-eyed’ man and referred to some fellow Republicans as ‘morons’
Calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “world hero,” Sen. Mitt Romney on CNN’s “State of the Nation” denounced Vladimir Putin as evil.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 27, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
28657310.jpeg
U.S. & World
Cox orders all Russian products pulled from Utah liquor store shelves
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order to remove all the Russian liquor products from state-run liquor store shelves effectively immediately in response to the invasion of Russian military forces into Ukraine.
By Matt Brooks and Associated Press
Feb 27, 2022 12:10 p.m. MST
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, poses for a portrait, Friday, Feb., 18, 2022, in her office at the court in Washington.
Perspective
Perspective: Confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson. She is qualified
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
By Theresa Dear
Feb 26, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2907618.jpg
Utah
How a Utah city fed senior citizens and helped restaurants with pandemic relief money
The program was a win-win-win for seniors who needed food, businesses that needed customers, and a local delivery service that wanted to support the community.
By Alexis Perno
Feb 26, 2022 9:27 p.m. MST
Load More