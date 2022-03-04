Politics
Here’s who’s being recruited to run for state and local school boards in Utah after tumult in recent years due to the pandemic, social justice reckoning, and challenges to curriculum and library books.
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
The Supreme Court on Friday unanimously overturned a lower court ruling in favor of a Muslim community in California
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
HB476 would prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or other rules that prohibit the operation of an animal enterprise or the use of a working animal. Governments would instead only be able to enforce state and federal laws.
Opponents worry the bill doesn’t provide adequate incentives for cities to “step up,” and would still leave the burden of homelessness mitigation largely in the hands of Salt Lake City.
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
The committee said it has enough evidence to conclude that Trump and members of his campaigned “engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
Calling out disinformation before it appears is a strategy that can work in campaigns and elections, too.
As Putin’s Russian forces attack Ukraine, American moms and dads wonder what to tell their children about the invasion.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
Due to drought and air quality concerns, the Salt Lake City Council voted 4-3 against a $25,000 budget item to supply fireworks for any Fourth of July or Pioneer Day holiday festivities.
‘Our hearts go out to the Ukrainians,’ U.S. biathlon official says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
The world is falling apart. But we have the tools we need to fix it, said Rabbi David Saperstein during a Feb. 22 appearance at BYU
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
Most Read
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
After a tense meeting that began with some community members being removed by troopers, the Utah Senate moved a bill forward that will prohibit businesses and government from requiring vaccine passports for entry.
The bill would incentivize more cities to provide overflow shelter space, but some leaders say, “Not in my backyard.”
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
Boyd Matheson weighs in: “Now is the time for us to stand up, stand together, stand against tyranny and division and stand for each other and every freedom loving soul around the world.”
The U.S. should turn on the taps and stop leaving the nation at the mercy of oil-rich tyrants
Lawmakers seem poised to fund only half of the $128 million initially requested to set up a homeless services grant program.
In past years, Utah Capitol credentialed journalists have been able to access the House floor to interview lawmakers immediately after adjournment, but HR2 requires media members to seek and receive permission from the House speaker or the speaker’s media designee before gaining access to the House floor.
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
Trump’s relationship with Russia has long been under a microscope. Here’s a look at Trump’s recent comments on Russia.
The president is expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
Despite significant changes to HB331 that the sponsor said would hold public education financially harmless and extend the scholarship to families whose children had experienced documented instances of bullying, the Utah House of Representatives voted 22-53 to defeat the bill.
In solidarity with Ukraine, Gov. Spencer Cox ordered the Ukrainian flag be flown over the Utah Capitol. “I had no idea that it would take us all becoming Ukrainians to remind us what it means to be Americans,” Cox said.
As U.S inflation continues setting records, Russian invasion of Ukraine could drive some prices even higher
I believe Joe Biden won the election. My podcast guest did not. Here’s what YouTube did, and why it was smart.
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
Exclusive: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien on what America’s next steps should be after the Russian invasion.
Anna O. Pechenkina’s research focuses on how peace emerges out of war and why it succeeds or fails.
Why Mitt Romney praised a ‘world hero,’ denounced a ‘feral-eyed’ man and referred to some fellow Republicans as ‘morons’
Calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “world hero,” Sen. Mitt Romney on CNN’s “State of the Nation” denounced Vladimir Putin as evil.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order to remove all the Russian liquor products from state-run liquor store shelves effectively immediately in response to the invasion of Russian military forces into Ukraine.
This momentous occasion is where history, reconciliation, qualifications and opportunity meet.
The program was a win-win-win for seniors who needed food, businesses that needed customers, and a local delivery service that wanted to support the community.