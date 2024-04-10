First lady Abby Cox underwent surgery at the University of Utah Hospital on Wednesday. Jon Pierpont, chief of staff to Gov. Spencer Cox, released the following statement about the procedure:

“After weeks of debilitating pain, First Lady Abby Cox underwent surgery on her spine to remove degenerative discs in her neck. The first family is grateful to the surgeons, doctors and staff at the University of Utah for their attention and care, and appreciates the prayers and support from so many Utahns. The first lady looks forward to a speedy recovery and resuming her duties soon.”

On social media, Gov. Cox said “It’s been a rough few weeks at our house. Abby and I feel terrible that we’ve had to miss some important events, but we feel so blessed for your love and prayers. We are lucky to have such skilled surgeons and amazing staff here at the U. Better days ahead!”

The first lady has focused on Showing Up while she and Gov. Spencer Cox have occupied the governor’s mansion. Her initiatives focus on service, teachers, foster families and Special Olympics Unified Sports. She says “You can pretend to care, but you can’t pretend to show up.” Through the Show Up initiative, she wants to encourage Utahns everywhere “to reach out wherever they are and however they can to lift others, serve, give support and be willing to learn about and appreciate different points of view.” She said, “We Show Up with empathy and understanding instead of prejudice and animosity. We Show Up with open hearts and willing minds.”

She also has a podcast, First Lady and Friends, where she interviews a variety of people on the ways they show up in the community. Most recently, her guests have included Meikel Reece, Vanessa Quigley, Mark Ernst and Charlie Roberts.

Related The compassion of Abby Cox

At heart, Utah’s first lady is still a farm girl. She calls the Governor’s Mansion “the apartment above the museum.” Abby’s candor is one of her most consistent characteristics, say people close to her. She even adds a few choice “farm girl words,” when expressing some of her stronger opinions. “I think people have an image or an idea or a stereotype of what a first lady is, or should be or should care about,” Abby says. “Who I am is real, who I am is a farm girl. Who I am is my daddy’s girl who taught me how to work and be who I am and be strong and connect with people.”

She also doesn’t believe in “fluff.” In a profile piece on Abby Cox by the Deseret News last year, Sarah Allred, director of first lady initiatives said “(Abby) is not looking for the shiniest or easiest thing to do. She wants to do what’s most helpful.”