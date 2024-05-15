From left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy look on as former President Donald Trump talks to the media outside Manhattan criminal court in New York, on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

A growing list of Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson have joined former president Donald Trump at his Manhattan trial where he faces felony charges of falsifying business records. Trump has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

The trial is off Wednesday but will resume Thursday. Michael Cohen, who took the stand Tuesday, will be the last witness the prosecution calls to testify, CBS News reported. He’s expected to return to the stand Thursday and then the defense will have an opportunity to present their case.

Donning red ties, former GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Gov. Doug Burgum and Reps. Bryon Donalds and Cory Mills attended the trial along with Johnson on Tuesday. The group of Republicans stood behind Trump has he addressed reporters before heading into the courtroom.

“I do have a lot of surrogates, and they are speaking very beautifully, and they come from all over Washington, and they’re highly respected,” Trump told media. “And they think this is the biggest scam they’ve ever seen.”

Trump is bound by a gag order and cannot speak about the case, but that is not true of his surrogates.

Johnson referenced his background as an attorney and litigator when he spoke to reporters outside the courthouse. Americans are losing faith in institutions, said Johnson. “They’re losing faith in our system of justice. And the reason for that is because they see it being abused as it is being done here in New York.”

Ramaswamy said what’s happening inside the courtroom is “straight out of a Kafka novel.” He appeared to be referencing “The Trial” — a fictional novel about a man facing an absurd trial for a crime unbeknownst to him and the reader.

“I learned a lot from being in there in person,” said Ramaswamy. “It is one of the most depressing places I have been in my life. But it is fitting because the only thing more depressing than the environment of that courtroom is what’s actually happening in there.”

Sens. JD Vance, Tommy Tuberville and Rick Scott have also attended the trial before, too. So have Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Trump campaign senior adviser Susie Wiles and Texas attorney general Ken Paxton.

Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters he thought it was difficult to watch what’s happening with the surrogates. “I think it’s a little demeaning to show up in front of a courthouse, and particularly one where we’re talking about an allegation of paying a porn star,” said Romney.

“There’s a level of dignity and decorum that you expect to people who are running for the highest station in the land,” said Romney. “And going out and prostrating themselves in front of the public to try and apparently curry favor with the person who’s our nominee — it’s a little embarrassing.”

Sen. Lisa Murkowski told HuffPost that she thought it was “ridiculous.”

“Do we have something to do around here other than watch a stupid porn trial?” said Murowski.

“Those who show up and really drive home his message during this trial are really going to be reciprocated politically,” a GOP strategist told The Hill. Some of the attendees — including Vance, Burgum and Donalds — are reportedly on Trump’s VP shortlist.

The New York Post reported that Ramaswamy has been ruled out as a VP pick, but may still have a shot at a cabinet post.