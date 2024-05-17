Republican Utah attorney general candidate Derek Brown speaks to attendees at the Holladay City Hall in Holladay on Thursday, April 4, 2024. Building America’s Future announced a six-figure ad buy in support of Brown.

With the June 25 primary looming ahead, Building America’s Future announced a six-figure ad buy in support of Republican attorney general candidate Derek Brown.

Brown, the former chairman of the Utah GOP, faces off against Rachel Terry and Frank Mylar in the Republican primary. Terry is the Utah Division of Risk Management director and Mylar is a lawyer who works on constitutional litigation.

The ad buy appears to be the biggest one in the race so far.

Building America’s Future is a conservative nonprofit organization that has the stated mission of “promoting better policies to improve life for all Americans.” The ads will be up and running on Friday afternoon — the news was shared exclusively with the Deseret News on Friday morning.

No specific number for how much money was spent on the ads was given after the Deseret News inquired. As long as outside groups do not explicitly endorse a candidate, there is no limit to how much money they can spend on advertising.

The first ad included in the buy will run both on cable television and digital platforms in Utah. It’s called “Trust” and features Utah voters giving reasons they trust Brown.

“Derek fought to protect kids on social media. He’ll defend the Second Amendment. Stand up to Biden when he tries to take our lands,” the ad said. “Derek Brown will fight to secure the border. And that’s the kind of leadership we really need.”

Candidates had to file a report ahead of the Utah GOP Convention, held on April 27, detailing their fundraising efforts.

At that time, Brown had a subtotal of $508,638.16 and an ending balance of $155,832.38. Mylar had a subtotal of $46,214.53 and ending balance of $10,881.91. Terry had a subtotal of $98,291.92 and ending balance of $39,502.70.

Endorsements have also been made in the race both before the convention and since then.

Trent Christensen, a former candidate in the race, endorsed Terry, as did the Fraternal Order of Police. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had endorsed Terry shortly after she entered the race.

Mylar was endorsed by Tami Hirsch with Moms for America, Beaver County Sheriff Cody Black and Mike Farris, former president and CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom.

Brown is endorsed by Sen. Mike Lee and former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, and also has the support of Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, and Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan.

W. Andrew McCullough (Libertarian), Rudy J. Bautista (Democrat) and Michelle Quist (United Utah) are candidates in the general election. Austin Hepworth has filed as an unaffiliated candidate.