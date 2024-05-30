Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks as President Donald Trump looks on at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. After former president Donald J. Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts, Utah lawmakers including Sen. Mike Lee and Rep. Burgess Owens reacted to the news.

Trump’s conviction Thursday makes him the first president in American history to be convicted of a felony. He will have a sentencing hearing on July 11.

Calling it a “sad day for America,” Lee said, “The verdict against Donald Trump, marred by unclear charges and irregular jury instructions, sets a dangerous precedent. This was a political prosecution to help Joe Biden, a weaponization of our justice system that threatens the very fabric of our Republic.”

Rep. Burgess Owens said the justice system has become a sham. “The American people know this crooked case was never about the rule of law, but a political witch-hunt perpetrated against the Democrats’ top political opponent, President Trump,” continued Owens.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said, “Praying for the safety of those jurors and their families.”

“The justice system worked,” said state Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake City. “Now who knows what happens. Trump’s disgraceful treatment of the justice system should be a touchstone for law & order Republicans.”

Utah Democratic Party said, “No comment.”

Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, who is also a candidate for governor, said, “Severe, weaponized TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) does have its upsides.” Lyman was quote-tweeting a man who said Trump’s fundraising site has crashed.

Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs, who is running for Sen. Mitt Romney’s seat, said, “Unbelievable, we now live in a 3rd world ‘judicial’ system. This manufactured conviction isn’t because he’s guilty it’s because they can’t beat him in the ballot box. Now more than ever, we need to come together and make sure he’s our president again.”

State Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, posted screenshots of the guilty counts with the “mind blown” emoji three times.

“How much will these convictions actually help Trump?” questioned state Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross. “‘Alec, I’ll take weaponization of the justice system for $1,000,′” said Weiler.

Former Utah House Speaker and current senate candidate Brad Wilson said the verdict “makes a mockery of our criminal justice system.”

“This trial has been a sham orchestrated for one reason: Democrats know that Joe Biden is losing,” said Wilson. “This is nothing more than an attempt to interfere with the American people’s right to decide for themselves who our next President should be.”

Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake, who is running for governor, said the verdict “reaffirms the importance of our judicial system.” Continuing, King said, “This conviction will mark a critical point for many in our state. If you voted for former President Trump in 2016 or 2020, but find this conviction to be your tipping point, know that you are not alone.”

“No one is above the law,” said Jeff Merchant, executive director of Alliance for a Better Utah, in a statement. “Former President Trump has consistently shown a blatant disregard for the law and the truth, and a jury of his peers has held him accountable for his fraudulent behavior. The verdict marks a significant development in a legal saga that does not end today, but is only beginning.”

This story may be updated.