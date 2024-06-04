This image from House Television shows Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives, Monday, June 3, 2024, in Washington, as his son Guy makes a face.

A passionate speech on the House floor by Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., was overshadowed Monday by an unexpected interloper: his 6-year-old son, Guy, who, per The Associated Press, graduated kindergarten last week.

In the speech, Rose spoke out against the conviction of former President Donald Trump, saying, “As an attorney, I can tell you that May 30 will be among the more infamous dates in American history.”

But it was difficult to focus on Rose’s remarks since Guy was sitting behind him, grinning from ear to ear and staring straight into the camera.

The young boy began to fidget, but soon returned to his mischievous antics, sticking out his tongue, shaking his head and rolling his eyes.

Guy’s actions turned him into a social media sensation. Many C-SPAN viewers took to X to share their reactions.

Rose’s communications director, Dylan Jones, shared a photo on X of Guy sitting in an office looking as if he was being instructed. He included the caption: “Quick media training session for @RepJohnRose’s son Guy.”

People were quick to defend the young boy in the comments, saying things like, “He’s giving the session, though, right? He mastered the art of gaining attention.”

Jones shared a follow-up post that said, “After 45 minutes of pure chaos, I still don’t have an answer to what is harder: media training for Members of Congress or six-year-old internet sensations.”

Rose took responsibility for his son’s behavior in a post on X.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” he said.