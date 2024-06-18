Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at an election night party for Celeste Maloy, left, at the Utah Trucking Association in West Valley City on Nov. 21, 2023.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox endorsed fellow Republican Celeste Maloy in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District race on Tuesday.

Maloy received former President Donald Trump’s endorsement on Monday in her race against Colby Jenkins.

Maloy is running for her first full-term in office after Utah voters elected her in a 2023 special election to fill the remainder of former Congressman Chris Stewart’s term. He resigned his congressional seat to care for his wife.

In a statement, Cox said Utahns are “tired of politicians bickering while our country faces big challenges at home and abroad that we need to solve.”

“We don’t want more Washington in Utah; we need to send more of Utah to Washington. That’s why I stand with Celeste Maloy. She shows up for Utah, fighting to protect our border and stop the reckless spending that is driving up the cost of everything from gas to groceries and even housing costs,” he said.

Maloy also released a statement, saying, “Utah leaders have proven that conservative principles put into action produce amazing results.”

“Washington, D.C. needs to take note of the abundant benefits of a conservative budget, investment in infrastructure, energy production and smart lands management that are hallmarks of Utah conservatism,” she continued. “I am committed to bringing Utah values to Congress as we work to advance a conservative agenda.”

Maloy has also received endorsements from her Utah colleagues in the U.S. House, Reps. Blake Moore, John Curtis and Burgess Owens.

Trump announced his support for Maloy in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

“Congresswoman Celeste Maloy is a great advocate for the wonderful people of Utah’s 2nd Congressional District!” Trump said. “Celeste is fighting to Secure the Border, Create Jobs, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Military/Veterans, Defend Religious Liberty, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. Celeste Maloy has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Jenkins has received the endorsement of Sen. Mike Lee, as well as endorsements from Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.