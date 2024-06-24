A voter places his ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Tuesday marks the last day registered voters can vote in Utah’s primary elections.

If you plan on voting by mail, Monday is the last day ballots can be postmarked by the U.S. Postal Service. Ballots mailed without postage will still be delivered to the county clerk’s office, though some counties in Utah do not have prepaid postage.

There are other options for voting on Election Day, which is Tuesday. You can drop off your ballot in a drop box location before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

You can also visit Utah’s election website to find out where to vote in person.

You must be in line by 8 p.m. to vote. Check the identification requirements to see what kinds of identification to bring with you to the polls. The Utah Republican Party has closed primaries, which means only registered Republicans can vote in the primary election — the deadline to switch party affiliation to Republican has already passed.

When can we expect primary election results?

Results will start rolling in on Tuesday night after the polls close. It’s possible some races may be called as early as Tuesday while tighter races may not be called until closer to the end of the week.

What candidates will be on the ballot?

It depends on where you live, but there are also a few statewide races that’ll be on the ballot.

On the Republican ballot, Utah voters will choose who will advance to face Democratic challenger Caroline Gleich in the Senate race: Rep. John Curtis, businessman Jason Walton, former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs are all on the ballot.

Incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox, with Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, is squaring off against Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, with running mate Natalie Clawson. Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, along with running mate Rebekah Cummings, has secured the Democratic spot on the general election ballot.

Attorney general is an open seat as current Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is not seeking reelection. Former Utah GOP chairman Derek Brown, constitutional litigation attorney Frank Mylar and director of Utah Division of State Risk Management Rachel Terry are on the ballot. Whoever wins will face Rudy J. Bautista (Democrat), Andrew McCullough (Libertarian), Austin Hepworth (unaffiliated) and Michelle Quist (United Utah) in the general election.

Tina Cannon and Ricky Hatch are running as Republicans for state auditor.

As for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Democratic Party already have selected their nominees for all four seats at convention.

For the 1st District, Republicans will choose from incumbent Rep. Blake Moore and Paul Miller. In the 2nd District, Colby Jenkins is challenging incumbent Rep. Celeste Maloy. The 3rd District — Curtis’ current seat — is open as he is running for Senate, and J.R. Bird, Mike Kennedy, Case Lawrence, Stewart Peay and John “Frugal” Dougall are on the ballot.

Rep. Burgess Owens, of the 4th District, does not have a Republican challenger for his seat.