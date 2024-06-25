Incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox, left, shakes hands with Utah Rep. Phil Lyman after Utah’s gubernatorial GOP primary debate held at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Tuesday night brought the contentious primary between incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox and challenger Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, to a close.

With 64% of votes counted by 8:30 p.m., Cox was ahead of Lyman, 59.5%-40.5%, according to the Associated Press.

The battle between the two Republicans grew contentious at times, as the Lyman campaign levied several accusations against Cox, most recently related to the signatures he gathered to get on the primary ballot, and earlier about Cox’s treatment of migrants who entered the country. None of the allegations have held up under scrutiny.

At the start of the election, five Republican candidates filed to run for Utah governor. After the convention, the field narrowed as Carson Jorgensen, Scott Robbins and Sylvia Fisk failed to win enough votes to get on the ballot. Lyman ended up receiving 67.5% of the vote, which earned him his place as the official Utah GOP gubernatorial nominee.

Cox and his running mate Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson got on the ballot by collecting signatures.

At convention, Lyman referenced his background in state government and expressed confidence in his campaign.

“I’ve been a county commissioner for eight years in San Juan County. I’ve been in the Legislature for six years. I’ve run a successful CPA firm,” said Lyman. “I have the resources to run the primary election, primary campaign. I have the most wonderful volunteers, grassroots people, on the planet. We’ve got the support. We can do this.”

Cox touted his accomplishments from his first term in office and responded to the rowdy response from some conventiongoers.

“Maybe you’re upset that I signed the largest tax cut in Utah history. Maybe you hate that I signed constitutional carry. Maybe you hate that I signed the most pro-life legislation in Utah history,” said Cox. “Maybe you hate that I sent troops to the border. Maybe you hate the 60 lawsuits we filed against President Biden in this administration. Maybe you hate that we stopped DEI and ESG and CRT.”

“Or maybe it’s something much more simple. Maybe you hate that I don’t hate enough,” said Cox.

As the campaign stretched on, the Cox team focused its messaging on what the governor had done during his first term, including delivering the largest tax cut in Utah history and leading efforts on litigation and legislation to protect children from the harms of social media.

Lyman, who chose Natalie Clawson as his running mate, pitched himself as a candidate who could tackle federal overreach. He messaged concentrating on the impact of immigration on the state and leading efforts to take back land from the federal government.

The two candidates appeared side-by-side at a debate hosted by the Utah Debate Commission. The debate was moderate in tone and absent of the expected fireworks.

During the debate, Lyman said he would do more to address illegal immigration in the state than the current administration and was also critical of the administration’s approach for water management.

“Our policies make us a magnet for illegal immigration, you can see by the numbers,” Lyman said. “And not only that, our policies make us a magnet for non-citizens with criminal intent because of the way that we treat the retention of illegals. We’ve got to take more aggressive stance.”

While addressing media after the debate, Lyman was critical of Cox saying he did not take bold enough stances on immigration and transgenderism.

“We see things very differently,” said Lyman. “I’m a bottom-up kind of power dynamic person. Cox is very much a top-down power dynamic person. I think the comparison is stark.”

Cox referenced bills he signed on tax cuts, abortion and school choice in addition to speaking about the work he’s doing on housing. He said he hopes to continue to make housing more affordable in the state.

“This is the single most important issue in our state,” Cox said. “This past session, we worked tirelessly with legislators to pass the most comprehensive housing reform in the United States.”

After the debate, Cox was critical of Lyman’s rhetoric throughout the campaign. “Campaigns bring out the worst in people,” he said. “We’ve certainly seen that with my opponent’s campaign.”

A poll conducted on June 4-7 by HarrisX for the Deseret News and the University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics showed Cox with 62% of support from registered Republicans while Lyman had 25%. Another 12% of voters said they were undecided.

A poll released Monday from Noble Insights showed Cox with a narrower lead. It was conducted from June 20-21 and surveyed likely Republican voters. Cox was at 55% and Lyman was at 42%.

Whoever wins the June 25 GOP primary will face Rep. Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, in the Nov. 5 general election.