With several high-profile cases left and the end of June quickly approaching, the Supreme Court will miss its traditional June 30 decision deadline.

The court has at least six rulings left to issue and only one business day remaining in June. So far this month, it hasn’t released more than five in a single day.

Amy Howe of SCOTUSblog confirmed Thursday that the court did not make its typical “Tomorrow is the last decision day” announcement while releasing its rulings on Idaho’s abortion ban and three other cases.

That means the court will be back in session at least one day next week. Around 9:30 a.m. MDT on Thursday, the Supreme Court’s website was updated to mark Monday, July 1, as a decision day. (The justices will also release one or more opinions on Friday, June 28.)

To be clear, the justices aren’t legally obligated to wrap up their term by July 1. They’ve released opinions in July before, including in 2020 after COVID-19 disrupted their spring oral argument schedule.

Although the court was able to wrap up its last round of oral arguments in April this year, it heard several of its most high-profile cases in its final week of arguments, including former President Donald Trump’s presidential immunity claim.

That means it was short on time to process what was said during oral arguments for those cases and to pass drafts of the majority opinions and dissents back and forth between justices. (The court’s decision-making process is collaborative.)

Remaining Supreme Court cases

Heading into its Friday decision day, the Supreme Court has eight cases left to decide, although it may only need to issue six rulings, since four of the cases were grouped into two consolidated pairs.

Here are the remaining Supreme Court cases:

Relentless v. Department of Commerce

Consolidated with : Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo

: Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo Key question: Should the Chevron doctrine, which instructs courts to defer to federal agencies’ interpretation of broad or vague policies put in place by Congress, remain in place?

Corner Post v. Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

Key question: What’s the statute of limitations on challenging a policy put in place by a federal agency?

Moody v. Netchoice

Consolidated with : Netchoice v. Paxton

: Netchoice v. Paxton Key question: Can states regulate social media sites’ content moderation policies to try to protect free speech?

Fischer v. United States

Key question: Did prosecutors improperly charge Jan. 6 protesters with obstructing or impeding official proceedings?

City of Grants Pass v. Johnson

Key question: Do bans on public sleeping turn homelessness into a crime?

Trump v. United States

Key question: What’s the scope of presidential immunity?

The Supreme Court will next release opinions on its website at 8 a.m. MDT on Friday.