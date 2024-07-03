President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, participate in a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. Post-debate polls show that Trump’s lead over Biden has grown since Biden’s debate performance last week.

Post-debate polls show that former President Donald Trump’s lead over President Joe Biden has grown since Biden’s lackluster presidential debate performance last week.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released Wednesday shows Biden trailing behind Trump by six points among likely voters — 43% to Trump’s 49% — a “three-point swing toward the Republican from just a week earlier,” per The Times.

This is the largest lead Trump has had in a Times/Siena since 2015. That lead is even wider among registered voters, the poll found, with Biden dropping to 41%, giving Trump an 8-point edge.

Other polls conducted following the debate also show Trump ahead of Biden:

A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted from June 28-July 2 shows Trump edging out Biden 50% to 48%. Specifically in battleground states, Trump polls higher, 51% to Biden’s 48%. Trump jumped two points in battleground states since last month’s poll that showed Biden (50%) slightly ahead of Trump (49%).

A Wall Street Journal poll conducted from Jun 29–Jul 2 shows Trump leading Biden 48% to 42%, a six-point lead.

A Yahoo News/YouGov Poll conducted from June 28-July 1 has Trump leading by four points (44% to Biden’s 40%). Trump stayed steady with 44% from last month’s poll with no change, but Biden dropped six points — from 46% to 40%.

A USA Today/Suffolk University Poll conducted from June 28-30 has Trump ahead of Biden, 41% to 38%. The previous survey in May showed Biden and Trump tied at 37% to 37%.

Only one post-debate poll as of Wednesday showed the two candidates tying:

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted from June 30–July 2 found Trump and Biden tied at 40% each.

Polls show concerns rising about Biden’s age

While Trump’s polling numbers jumped, so did concerns about Biden’s age following the debate.

Three-quarters of voters (74%) view Biden as being too old for the presidency, according to the new Times/Siena College poll. That’s five percentage points higher than before the debate.

While Republicans are more likely to say that Biden is too old (82%), the percent of Democrats who agree (59%) rose sharply by eight points after the debate. Meanwhile, 79% of independent voters agree that Biden is too old to be effective.

A new Wall Street Journal poll, meanwhile, found that 80% of voters says the president is too old to run for a second term.