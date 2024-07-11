Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at United Nations headquarters. Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska will be in Salt Lake City for a National Governors Association meeting.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska will be in Salt Lake City for a National Governors Association meeting, sources have confirmed to the Deseret News.

It was not immediately clear what Zelenskyy would speak about to governors and other assembled business, academic and other guests. Zelenskyy is in the U.S. asking for additional aid for Ukraine from the leaders of NATO countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden, who are gathered in Washington, D.C., this week. A request for comment from the NGA was not immediately returned.

The NGA is chaired by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, who has made the focus of the group’s summer meeting his initiative “Disagree Better.” The initiative encourages Americans and lawmakers to find ways to address their differences in a more civil and productive way.

Attendees at the NGA conference in Salt Lake City include more than a dozen governors, former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who is currently president of the University of Florida, and actor Matthew McConaughey.

At the NATO meeting this week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said supporting Ukraine was the defense alliance’s “most urgent task.” He also said that “Ukraine is moving closer to NATO,” a statement that has drawn criticism from some Republican lawmakers.