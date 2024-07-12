Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall reiterated her “strong support” to Presiden Joe Biden after participating in a meeting with the president earlier this week.

Mendenhall was among over 200 Democratic mayors from across the country that joined a video call with Biden on Tuesday evening. The purpose of the call, CBS News reported, was to shore up support from members of the Democratic Mayors Association amid concerns about his reelectability and fitness for office.

In a statement, Mendenhall said she backs the president. “For as long as President Biden’s name appears on our ballot, he will have my strong support,” Mendenhall said.

Biden has held similar calls with a number of groups in recent days, including congressional leaders and top donors. As of Friday, 18 Democratic House members and one senator have publicly called on Biden to drop out of the race, fearing that Biden’s age and stamina will keep him from defeating former President Donald Trump in November.

In Tuesday’s call with the mayors, Biden reiterated that he plans to stay in the race. He spoke for 20 minutes then took three questions from mayors, The New York Times reported. Biden acknowledged the June 27 debate was a “lousy night,” but he told mayors that “democracy is on the line” and he needed their support in the election, the Times reported.

The Democratic Mayors Association is comprised of city leaders, so Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson did not participate in the call. The DMA formally endorsed Biden after the call.

Mendenhall hosted Biden in Salt Lake City in August. She formally endorsed Biden in February, saying the Biden-Harris campaign is “truly a campaign for our future.”

“Donald Trump is a convicted felon and a serious threat to our country,” Mendenhall said in a statement after Tuesday’s call. “He’s selfish, dangerous, and it’s plain as day that he could not care less about Utah families. He cares only about himself. President Biden is a decent, moral, honest man and has been one of the most effective presidents of the last century. President Trump’s vision for the future is focused on personal revenge and political retribution. President Biden actually wants to help Utah families, strengthen the middle class, and protect our democracy.”