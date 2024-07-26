Former President Barack Obama talks with Vice President Kamala Harris during an event about the Affordable Care Act, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, April 5, 2022. Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats.

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, in a video her campaign released on social media.

In the video of the 55-minute phone call, Harris says, “Aww, hi, you’re both together! Oh, it’s good to hear you both.”

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama says. “This is going to be historic.”

The former president then says, “We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you, and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.” The Obamas held back their support for nearly a week while the rest of the Democratic Party, including the Clintons, congressional Democrats and politicos, backed Harris.

Kamala Harris reacts to receiving former President Barack Obama’s endorsement

Harris appeared thrilled with the news. “Michelle, Barack, this means so much to me,” she says. “I am looking forward to doing this with the two of you, Doug and I both, and getting out there, being on the road.”

She continues, “But most of all, I just want to tell you that the words you have spoken and the friendship that you have given over all these years mean more than I can express.”

“So thank you both. It means so much. And we’re going to have some fun with this, too, aren’t we?” Harris says.

In a joint statement, the Obamas tout Harris’ accomplishments as a prosecutor, attorney general and senator of California as well as her time as vice president.

“But Kamala has more than a resume,” the statement says. “She has the vision, the character, and the strength that this critical moment demands. There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people.”

NBC News reported Obama and Harris maintained regular contact after she inherited President Joe Biden’s campaign. Obama has advised the vice president on how to build her overnight campaign — from fundraising to staffing.

How much has the Harris campaign raised?

So far, the changes on the 2024 Democratic ticket appears to have energized voters and donors.

The Harris campaign raised a record-setting $100 million in less than two days after Biden withdrew his bid for reelection.

According to Open Secrets, these newly raised funds more than double the existing $96 million in the Biden-Harris war chest. The Democratic National Committee filed to rename Biden’s committee with Harris’ name. The Trump campaign responded to this by filing a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.

“This is completely unprecedented, and it raises a lot of novel questions,” FEC Chair Sean Cooksey told NPR. The issue is unlikely to be resolved by Election Day.