MONTEZUMA PASS, Ariz. — Former President Donald Trump, if he’s elected to a second term, would work with local law enforcement to apprehend migrants who entered the country illegally as part of his plan to implement the largest mass deportation in U.S. history, he said in response to a question from the Deseret News on Thursday.

Standing at the country’s southern border in Cochise County, Arizona, Trump said migrants who are in the country illegally will be deported by the millions and returned to their countries of origin. If foreign nations do not cooperate with this relocation, the United States will employ economic penalties, he said.

“We’ll work with locals — and they’re going to bring them (migrants) to us — and we’ll get them over the border, and we’ll make arrangements with the countries, and the countries will accept them back, and if they don’t accept them back, we do no trade with those countries, and we charge them big tariffs,” Trump said in response to a question from the Deseret News during a question and answer period following prepared remarks.

The Republican nominee for president in 2024 framed his candidacy as a return to order and safety, as Vice President Kamala Harris accepts her party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Trump tallied off a list of crimes allegedly committed by migrants who entered the country illegally during President Joe Biden’s administration. Trump was joined at his press conference by relatives of victims who had been killed.

“The choice is simple, Kamala’s mass amnesty of criminals, or President Trump’s mass deportation of criminals,” Trump said. “I think that’s pretty easy.” Trump suggested allowing migrants to stay in the country under Biden’s asylum policies is tantamount to amnesty.

Trump spoke for nearly an hour, framed on one side by an unfinished portion of the 30-foot border wall constructed during his first administration, and on the other side by the ragged peaks of Montezuma Pass.

Following the press conference, Trump reportedly cut an interview short when he was informed by his security detail that his safety may have been compromised. A day earlier, Arizona law enforcement agencies announced they were searching for a man who allegedly threatened in an online post that he would kill Trump. The 66-year-old Arizona man was arrested on Thursday, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

