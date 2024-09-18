Mike Kennedy gives remarks following his win during the Utah Republican primary in Sandy on Tuesday June 25, 2024.

State Sen. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, announced his resignation Wednesday in anticipation of winning the 3rd Congressional District race to replace Rep. John Curtis in November.

The announcement, printed on Utah State Senate letterhead, says Kennedy’s resignation will be effective on Jan. 1, 2025, if he wins the general election. One candidate has already said they intend to run in the special election to fill Kennedy’s vacancy.

Kennedy has represented northern Utah County in Senate District 21 since winning a special election in 2020. The lawmaker previously served in the Utah House from 2012-2018, forgoing reelection to run against now Sen. Mitt Romney for U.S. Senate in 2018.

“As I transition from the State Senate to potentially serving you in Congress, I pledge to continue advocating for the values that unite us: faith, family, freedom, and an unwavering commitment to restoring the American Dream,” Kennedy said in the letter address to “friends and neighbors.”

“I will carry with me the lessons I’ve learned and the perspectives I’ve gained from representing you in the Utah State Legislature, and I promise to work tirelessly for a future that is prosperous, free, and secure for every Utahn.”

Kennedy said his announcement — coming more than 100 days before his likely entrance to U.S. Congress — is intended to ensure there is sufficient time for quality candidates to enter the race and for voters to vet them before the state legislative session begins in mid-January.

The Utah County Republican Party’s bylaws require a special convention to be held to determine a GOP nominee to fill Kennedy’s vacancy within 45 days of the elected official’s resignation announcement. Kennedy promised to make a donation to the Utah County GOP to help offset the costs of the special election to fill his seat.

“I am committed to ensuring that our community continues to have strong representation and to working closely with whomever you choose as my replacement,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy is a family physician with a practice in Lindon, and a former malpractice attorney. In the state Legislature, Kennedy relied on his background in health care to craft a new state law prohibiting child transgender treatments in Utah.

If elected to Congress, Kennedy said he would work to streamline Medicare and Medicaid to improve services and cut the cost for taxpayers. Kennedy will face Summit County Councilman Glenn Wright, the Democrat nominee, in the general election on Nov. 5.

Who is running to replace Mike Kennedy?

Former Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee announced his intention to run for Kennedy’s seat on Wednesday. Lee, who previously worked as U.S. Sen. Mike Lee’s deputy state director, thanked Kennedy for being “a phenomenal state senator.” Lee said “multiple individuals” in the district had asked him to run for the soon-to-be vacated seat.

“Republicans in northern Utah County are anxious to ensure our conservative perspective continues to be represented in the state legislature,” Lee said in a statement to the Deseret News. “I share that aim, and I am announcing my intentions to run in this upcoming special election.”

Utah state Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, who represent portions of Kennedy’s district in Highland, Alpine and Cedar Hills, also confirmed with the Deseret News that he will make a bid for the seat.

According to party bylaws, the Utah County GOP will establish a filing window for prospective candidates of at least five days. Prior to the special convention of local delegates, the party must hold a minimum of two party-sponsored events for delegates to vet the candidates.

Correction: A previous version of this story said Rep. Brammer lives in Pleasant Grove. He lives in Highland.