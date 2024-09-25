New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks to members of the press at a news conference in New York, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024.

Reports say New York City Mayor Eric Adams would be indicted by a federal grand jury after an investigation into corruption in his administration.

The New York Times was first to report news of the still-sealed indictments, with the charges not yet released. The investigation into the mayor and his cabinet has focused on possible campaign donations from Turkey in exchange for fast tracking an inspection of the new Turkish consulate. The investigation is being led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Adams said the federal charges were politically motivated because he spoke out against the surge in migrants coming to New York and other cities, according to the New York Post.

In a video statement, Adams said, “It is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with federal crimes. If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies.”

“But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, that I would be a target. And a target I became,” he continued.

Adams said he would not resign and that he would ask for an immediate trial to “fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.”

The Times reported that Adams is the first New York City mayor to face federal charges while in office.

In November, the FBI searched the home of Adams’ fundraiser Brianna Suggs, then seized the mayor’s electronic devices, according to ABC7 New York. Several high profile members of Adams’ cabinet have resigned in recent days, including his chief counsel, the police commissioner, the health commissioner and the schools chancellor.