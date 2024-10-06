The Supreme Court of the United States building is in Washington on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Supreme Court justices return to the courtroom Monday for the first oral arguments of the 2024-25 term.

On the docket for the first day are two cases focused on the structure of the legal system.

The justices will hear more cases on Tuesday and Wednesday as they get back into their typical routine, which involves argument days early in the week and private conferences between the justices on Fridays.

By mid-month, the court will have heard nine cases and likely taken up several more.

Here’s what else you should know about the Supreme Court’s 2024-25 term.

Upcoming Supreme Court cases

As usual, the new Supreme Court term will feature several legal questions that won’t be relevant to a casual observer.

For example, during one of Monday’s cases, the justices will debate if someone whose lawsuit has been moved from state court to federal court can fight for it to be moved back to state court, according to SCOTUSblog.

But the term will also put a spotlight on other, more accessible questions in cases dealing with hot-button political issues, like gun control and LGBTQ rights.

Here are some of the most notable questions that the Supreme Court is expected to answer this term:

Can a weapon parts kit be regulated like a traditional firearm?

Can states bar transgender children and teens from accessing hormone therapy if other young people can still receive the same treatments?

How broad of an environmental review must be undertaken before a railroad project can move forward?

Does a death-row inmate have standing to sue to force new DNA testing?

The justices announced their intention to answer that last question in a large order list released Friday. The death row case was one of the 15 cases newly added to the Supreme Court’s 2024-25 schedule that day.

Religion at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court will likely take up more cases Monday morning, when it releases its next order list.

Religious freedom advocates are awaiting word on two faith-related cases that the justices considered during their Sept. 30 conference — the first about a man who was forced by prison officials to shave his dreadlocks, which he maintained because of his faith, and the second about whether public transit officials can refuse to display religious ads.

As of Friday, Oct. 4, the Supreme Court had no religious freedom cases on its arguments schedule for the 2024-25 term, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Supreme Court schedule

The justices typically hear around nine cases per month from October to April before focusing on writing, negotiating and releasing rulings in May and June.

The cases taken up this month will likely be heard by the Supreme Court in January or February.