Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, second right, greets workers at a food drop-off and distribution center after receiving a briefing on the damage from Hurricane Helene, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Both GOP and Democratic party candidates are expected to be active this week in media appearances.

In mid-September, an Axios analysis said that Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz were “on pace to do fewer interviews and press conferences” than any major-party ticket “in modern history.”

Less than a month later, the Democratic candidates are launching a weeklong media blitz that will put them on shows ranging from cable and news broadcasts to late-night comedy shows and podcasts.

The multiple media appearances scheduled for this week seem to be a response to criticism from the media and their opponents, former President Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, per NBC News.

On social media site X, Vance maintained a tally of the days that passed since Harris became the nominee and didn’t sit for a media interview.

According to The New York Times, one-on-one interviews are not Harris’ strength “She often winds her way slowly toward an answer, leaning on jargon and rehearsed turns of phrase, using language that is sometimes derided as ‘word salad’ but might be better described as a meringue.”

Harris and Walz’s media appearances this week

This week’s media appearances come with less than a month to go until Election Day.

Harris and Walz sat down for separate interviews with CBS’ “60 minutes,” with the interviews expected to air on Monday.

The two are also both scheduled to appear on late night comedy shows this week.

Harris is scheduled for a string of New York City appearances Tuesday, including “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” “The View” and “The Howard Stern Show”; Walz, meanwhile, is slated to be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Monday, NBC News reports.

In less-traditional move for a presidential candidate, Harris did an interview with Alex Cooper, who is the host of the podcast “Call Her Daddy”.

The podcast episode with Harris which released Sunday covered Harris’ upbringing, abortion and the cost of housing, according to The Atlantic.

Also on Sunday, Walz appeared on “Fox News Sunday.” This was his first Sunday show interview since becoming the vice presidential nominee for the Democratic Party. Walz took questions from Shannon Bream about foreign policy, the economy and Walz’s debate performance.

After her scheduled media appearances this week, Harris will be in Las Vegas to participate in a town hall with Univision on Thursday. During the event she will take questions from undecided Latino voters, per CNN.

Harris will be in Arizona on Friday for a rally and she will be encouraging early voting, which has already started in the state.

Upcoming appearances for Trump and Vance

Trump and Vance will also participate in various events and visits to battleground states this week, according to CNN.

On Monday, Trump will attend an event in remembrance of Oct. 7 at his Doral resort in Miami.

In Doral on Tuesday, Trump will participate with Latino leaders in a round table event. He will also participate in a virtual “Make American Healthy Again” town hall.

On Thursday, Trump will visit the Detroit Economic Club to deliver remarks, while Trump’s running mate Vance will also be in Michigan this week, to speak at the Eastern Market in Detroit on Tuesday.

Former first lady Melania Trump recently made her own media appearance. On Sept. 26 she appeared on “Fox & Friends” and was interviewed by Ainsley Earhardt, per Fox News.

