Kids go trick-or-treating on Main Street for Halloween in Park City on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

Halloween provided a welcome break from the relentless election-season stress as families set aside the headlines to enjoy costumes and candy.

Now, with Día de los Muertos — a Mexican holiday honoring loved ones who have died — in full swing, there’s another chance to pause and counteract the divisive, contentious spirit that often accompanies politics.

However, with Election Day on the horizon, anxiety mounts as it approaches, prompting many people to brace for the fallout no matter which side wins.

According to a poll of 1,042 American adults by The Vacationer, 64% said they would avoid traveling this holiday season due to fears of potential fallout from the election results. Of those surveyed, 40.8% said they would avoid traveling if Donald Trump wins, while 48.5% would avoid traveling if Kamala Harris wins.

In the midst of such a contentious election season, one might wonder whether the holidays can serve as a rallying point for shared interests or if the festive spirit will be drowned out by politics.

The impact of politics on mental health

Politics can have a powerful negative effect on people’s mental health.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, the American Psychological Association noted in a recent study that the number of American adults experiencing “significant stress” from this year’s election has increased from 52% during the 2016 election to 69%.

PrairieCare, a mental health service provider, identifies 12 symptoms that can accompany election-related stress:

Increased heart rate while online or discussing politics.

Inability to turn off intrusive thoughts about politics.

Frequent stomachaches and headaches.

Increased substance use.

Anger and irritation.

Problems sleeping.

Chronic pain.

Trouble concentrating.

Volatile emotions.

Decreased motivation.

Feelings of hopelessness.

Anxiety and worrying.

“Regardless of the source, chronic stress taxes our resources and our resilience — our capacity to cope constructively in response to challenging experiences and bounce back from the negative effects of stress,” PrairieCare states.

Leveraging the holiday season for mental health repair

A community ofrenda honors the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting at Millcreek’s Dia de los Muertos celebration in Millcreek Commons in Millcreek on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

While politics are important, maintaining mental well-being is essential, and taking a break from politics might be part of that. The holiday season provides the perfect opportunity to do so.

According to a 2023 report by the American Psychological Association, nostalgia is a key reason why holidays can offer a release from stress and anxiety.

Although Hollywood may use nostalgia to sell movies, psychologists have noted its powerful effects on mental well-being, such as fostering a sense of belonging and meaning. The holiday season is an ideal time for people to experience nostalgia through connecting with loved ones, participating in traditions or enjoying good food.

The American Psychological Association cited research from the Human Flourishing Lab at the Archbridge Institute, which found of the 2,000 participants surveyed, 84% said nostalgia reminded them of what was most important in their lives.

While nostalgia has its benefits, it can also have drawbacks when indulged in excessively. Instead of providing hopeful reminders from the past, it can lead to dissatisfaction with the present and even depression.

“After studying this topic for more than 20 years, I’ve discovered that nostalgia actually helps people move forward,” Clay Routledge, vice president of research and director of the Human Flourishing Lab, said.

“It makes people more optimistic about the future, it boosts well-being, it reduces anxiety, it increases positive mood and self-esteem and meaning in life,” he continued. “But more than that, it makes people thankful, and it energizes them.”