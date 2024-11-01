Hugh Hewitt speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the National Religious Broadcasters convention at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

Another columnist left The Washington Post Friday, but this time it was not over Jeff Bezos’ decision to not endorse a presidential candidate. Conservative columnist Hugh Hewitt left during a live talk show early Friday, saying it was “the most unfair election ad” he’s participated in.

Nationally syndicated radio host Hewitt quit The Washington Post after he walked off the paper’s online show “First Look.” This comes as the paper has internally been grappling with fallout when an editorial to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris was squashed.

“I have in fact quit the Post, but I was only writing a column for them every six weeks or so,” said Hewitt to Fox News. He reportedly told editorial page editor David Shipley on Friday morning that he quit.

Here’s what happened.

Columnist Jonathan Capehart brought up a lawsuit by the Trump-Vance campaign during the live talk show. The suit claimed there were some Bucks County, Pennsylvania, voters who were waiting in line before the 5 p.m. deadline to apply for a mail ballot, but they were told to go home.

A Pennsylvania judge sided Wednesday with the Trump-Vance campaign and extended the deadline through the end of the week.

“Does it seem like Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election by complaining that cheating was taking place in Pennsylvania?” Capehart asked on the show. “By suing Bucks County for alleged irregularities. And this is on top of his continual assertion that if he loses, it’s because of cheating.”

Ruth Marcus, another columnist and associate editor, responded by saying “Uh yeah” and adding that Trump will go to “every courtroom he can in America where it’s relevant to make whatever arguments he can no matter how far-fetched.”

When Hewitt tried to interrupt, Capehart told him to let Marcus finish.

After Marcus finished her comments, Hewitt said, “We’re news people, even though it’s the opinion section. It’s got to be reported.”

“Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home,” said Hewitt, adding the lawsuit was successful. He also said the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week to allow the state’s program aimed at removing noncitizens from the voter rolls.

“We are news people even though we have opinions,” said Hewitt, “and we have to report the whole story if we bring up part of the story.”

After Hewitt stopped speaking, there was a pause and then Marcus said she would let Capehart talk.

“I don’t appreciate being lectured about reporting when, Hugh. Many times you’ve come here saying lots of things that aren’t based in fact,” said Capehart.

Standing up from his seat, Hewitt said, “I won’t come back, Jonathan. I’m done. I’m done. This is most unfair election ad I’ve ever been a part of.”

Capehart then pivoted to trying to discuss a column Marcus wrote, but the show had technical difficulties after that and eventually ended.