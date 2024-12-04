California is gearing up for another four years with President-elect Donald Trump, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, asked the state legislature for an additional $25 million to combat any legal tiffs he expects to have with the incoming Republican president.

“We will work with the incoming administration and we want President Trump to succeed in serving all Americans,” Newsom said in a press release. “But when there is overreach, when lives are threatened, when rights and freedoms are targeted, we will take action. And that is exactly what this special session is about — setting this state up for success, regardless of who is in the White House.”

Trump has been outspoken about his views on Newsom’s progressive governing of California, giving him the nickname “Newscum” and accusing Newsom of “trying to KILL our Nation’s beautiful California,” he said in a post on TruthSocial last month. During Trump’s last presidential term, the state of California sued the Trump administration more than 100 times in different capacities.

Newsom seems to view the extra funding as advance collateral damage for California residents — their additional taxpayer dollars will “protect” them from Trump’s potential policies regarding issues like abortion, illegal immigration, etc.

“We know from President-elect Trump’s statements — and from the more than 120 lawsuits that California filed during the first Trump administration — that we must be prepared to defend ourselves. We’re not going to be caught flat-footed,” Assembly Budget Chair Jesse Gabriel said, per the press release.

However, not every Californian — or government official, for that matter — shared the same sentiment.

Republican Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez posted on X that “Newsom wants to waste millions of taxpayer dollars fighting President Trump’s efforts to secure our border and enhance government efficiency.”

“They don’t get real action or results on any issues, apparently, even on Trumpifying California,” Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said, emphasizing that it is a waste of Californians’ time and money, per Action News Now.

“Gavin Newsom, however, has different priorities. His is to spend more of your taxpayer dollars on government lawyers to sue Donald Trump before he’s even sworn into office,” he added.

Newsom requested the legal funds on the first day of a special session of the California legislature focused on preparing the state for the future presidency. A decision regarding the $25 million is expected to be made before Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20, 2025.