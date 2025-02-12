First lady Jill Biden gives students a tour of the White House on the day of the unveiling of the new enhanced White House public tour, Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, in Washington.

The White House is re-opening its doors for tours, starting Feb. 25.

First Lady Melania Trump made the announcement in a White House press release Wednesday afternoon. “The President and I are excited to reopen the White House to those interested in the extraordinary story of this iconic and beautiful landmark,” she said.

“There is much to learn about the American Presidency, the First Families who have lived here and our Nation’s rich history from a firsthand experience at the White House,” she continued. “This opportunity is unique among nations around the globe — a tradition we are honored to continue for the hundreds of thousands of visitors who come each year."

Tours were briefly halted as President Donald Trump and his family transitioned back into the White House in late January.

What to know about White House Tours

All White House tours are free and available between 7:30 and 11:30 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Friday and Saturday tours extend from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tours can be requested through a member of Congress who represents your state and should be submitted 7-90 days in advance.

In the White House, public rooms in the East Wing and the Residence are open to the public. Specifically, the Vermeil Room, the Library, the China Room, the Blue Room, Red Room, Green Room and the State Dining Room are all open to visitors.



A brief history of White House tours

John and Abigail Adams moved into the White House in 1800 before construction was complete. The very first tours were given to the public during the Jefferson Administration, shortly after his Inauguration in 1805.

Since President Rutherford Hayes in the late 19th century, more systematic tours of the White House’s East Wing have been available for the public.

However, in 2011, President Barack Obama released a virtual tour of the West Wing in hopes of “creating the most open and accessible administration in American history.”

In the virtual tour’s written description, Obama said, “President Thomas Jefferson first opened the White House for public tours because he understood then, as we do now, that this house belongs to the American people. I am proud to continue his tradition.”

The White House was closed for tours during World War II, during renovations by President Harry Truman, after Pearl Harbor and 9/11 attacks, during Covid-19 shutdowns and during various government shutdowns.

Security screenings were only introduced after WWII, and the online reservation system only started about 10 years ago, in 2015.