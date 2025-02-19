President Donald Trump speaks as Tulsi Gabbard is sworn in as the Director of National Intelligence in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington.

It’s been more than three weeks since President Donald Trump assumed office, and lots of changes are underway.

For starters, he’s signed more than 60 executive orders. The Senate is speedily confirming his Cabinet members, while his newly established government efficiency department slashes federal spending.

“THREE GREAT WEEKS, PERHAPS THE BEST EVER, BUT TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Do Americans agree with him? New polling suggests voters approve of Trump more now than when he entered office in 2017. And while they overall agree with him on policy, voters aren’t happy about the rising prices.

According to 538′s average of the latest polls, conducted between Feb. 9 to 16, about 49.4% of people approve of his job as president, while 45.6% disapprove.

For comparison, CBS News’ February 2017 poll indicated only 40% approved of his performance, and this historically low rating stayed consistent during his entire first year.

But Trump’s approval lags behind other American presidents like Dwight Eisenhower, Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter and John Kennedy, who all enjoyed an approval rating of more than 65% during their first few weeks in office, according to Gallup.

The approval ratings of presidents Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and George W. Bush hovered between 57% and 59% during their first few weeks in office. It’s worth noting Biden’s approval rating dipped to upper 30s and mid 40s later in his presidency.

Roughly 70% of respondents to a recent CBS/YouGov poll said they think Trump is fulfilling his 2024 campaign promises. A majority of voters described the president as “tough” (69%), “energetic” (63%), “focused” (60%), “effective” (58%) and “competent” (55%).

Economy and tariffs

But the CBS poll showed most voters feel the administration isn’t focused on curbing inflation. Voters are concerned about the impact of tariffs on American manufacturers and producers and consumers.

The poll indicates that 66% of voters say they don’t think Trump is doing enough to lower prices, while 31% say he’s doing the right amount and 3% say he’s doing too much.

Roughly 34% said they weren’t convinced tariffs would create more jobs, while 34% said they would. Another 34% did not anticipate any change.

DOGE

The survey also reveals mixed opinions on billionaire Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government through his Department of Government Efficiency.

Among Republicans, 30% said they want Musk to exert “a lot” of influence over government operations and spending, and 44% opted for “some” influence. Sixteen percent say they don’t want Musk to influence much, and 10% said they don’t want any involvement from the billionaire. Nearly half of Democratic voters also think Musk should have zero involvement.

Israel and Gaza

A majority of voters, 54%, approve of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, and 46% disapprove. Days before Trump took office, Hamas and Israel struck a six-week ceasefire in Gaza. Despite escalating tensions, and possibilities of the deal collapsing, the ceasefire still holds.

Trump has talked about his plan to redevelop Gaza and resettle Palestinians elsewhere in neighboring countries like Jordan and Egypt.

Only 13% say Trump’s proposal to take over Gaza is a good idea, while 47% of voters labeled it a bad idea and 40% said they weren’t sure.