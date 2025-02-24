Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, speaks during the Sutherland Institute's 2023 Congressional Series at the University of Utah Hinckley Institute in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to provide students with more options post-high school, encouraging soon-to-be graduates to consider careers that don’t include a costly four-year degree.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, is set to reintroduce two bills later this week that would offer additional support to students who pursue skill-based careers, according to legislation first shared with the Deseret News.

The proposals come as the country faces a massive shortage in the labor force largely stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic nearly five years ago, and the bills coincide with Career and Technical Education Awareness month that is celebrated every February.

“As we enter the Golden Age of America, Main Street is in critical need of skilled workers,” Williams said in a statement. “Plumbers, electricians, mechanics, and countless others are the backbone of our economy, and without them, the American people would not have critical goods and services that we often take for granted.

The package of bills is likely to garner support from across the ideological spectrum, with both Republicans and Democrats signaling support so far. Rep. Johnny Olszewski, D-Md., is the Democratic co-sponsor.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, chairman of the House Committee on Small Bussines speaks during the hearing on rising crime at Capitol Hill, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. | Jose Luis Magana

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens has also expressed interest, reiterating his longstanding support to increase opportunities for those in skill-based careers.

“In America, a college degree isn’t the only path to success — hard work, skills training, and real-world experience open just as many doors,” Owens told the Deseret News. “Career and technical education equips students with the hands-on skills needed to step into high-demand jobs, free from student loans and debt, and ready to build their futures. A strong workforce makes America strong.”

Owens’s statement reflects more widespread support among Utah lawmakers to expand CTE opportunities for Utah public education students.

For example, one bill being moved through the state legislature would establish the Catalyst Center Grant Program to support CTE-anchored programs — or “catalyst centers” — in Utah public schools. Under those proposals, participating schools would be required to align their CTE curriculum with Utah’s labor market and meet the state’s technical education industry goals.

The legislation

Under the proposed Student Debt Alternative and CTE Awareness Act, students would be encouraged to participate in more technical fields in lieu of a four-year degree, and it would require schools to make students aware of alternatives to traditional higher education choices. For example, the bill would require the Department of Education to inform prospective college students of the benefits of pursuing a technical degree instead.

The DOE would need to publish relevant information on the Office of Federal Student Aid website explaining general CTE information and related programs across the country.

The bill would also require paperwork for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as FAFSA, to include a one-page summary about CTE programs and how they are viable alternatives to four-year degrees. Students would then be required to sign an acknowledgement before applying for federal aid.

The goal would be to educate students about alternative career paths while encouraging them to reconsider the financial obligations that come with a typical college degree.

“Through improved awareness of alternatives to traditional higher education opportunities, we can encourage more young people to pursue valuable CTE professions and assist graduates in translating their skills into their own small businesses one day,” Williams said.

Williams will also reintroduce the Supporting Connecting Small Businesses with Career and Technical Education Graduates Act, which would provide resources and support to CTE graduates who are transitioning into the workplace by connecting them with business owners in need of their skills.

In doing so, lawmakers hope to ease the labor shortage and address delays in construction projects for large commercial buildings and residential projects, among other things.

The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor shows thousands of people joining the workforce each month. However, the numbers are still far below what they were before the pandemic, especially after what is colloquially known as the “Great Resignation” — a period in which millions of workers quit their jobs en masse.

The bills are set to be introduced in the House later this week, after which they are likely to be referred to committees before being brought to the floor for a vote.

The bill comes as lawmakers in Utah have also begun to refocus their priorities on higher education, particularly ensuring success for students post-graduation.

Utah’s 2025 legislative session has seen a slew of education bills looking to align university investments with a focus on student success post-graduation, workforce needs and industry demands in the state, all while reducing administrative costs and consolidating certain majors.

As part of that, the state legislature is pushing for a bill to provide the Utah Board of Higher Education with criteria on how to reevaluate the effectiveness of university programs. The goal of those bills is to find solutions to the spiking cost of tuition and prepare students for a changing economy.