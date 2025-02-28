U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet in the Oval Office at the White House on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. Trump and Zelenskyy are meeting to negotiate a preliminary agreement on sharing Ukraine’s mineral resources that Trump says will allow America to recoup aid provided to Kyiv while supporting Ukraine’s economy.

WASHINGTON — A heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has left some congressional Republicans thrilled with how the United States is flexing its muscles on the global stage — while other Republicans were critical of the exchange and Democrats expressed concerned about the international implications.

“Thank you for standing up for OUR COUNTRY and putting America first, President Trump and Vice President Vance!” Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a post on X.

Zelenskyy met with Trump at the White House for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office on Friday morning as the two world leaders were expected to discuss ongoing negotiations regarding the Ukrainian war and sign a minerals deal between the two countries. However, the meeting ended after Trump and Vice President JD Vance engaged in a heated argument with the Ukrainian president in front of the media, accusing him of being “ungrateful” and flirting with World War III.

“You don’t have the cards right now,” Trump told Zelenskyy. “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III.”

“Do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?” Vance added.

Zelenskyy sought to weigh in on certain points, but the exchange resulted in the three men speaking over each other.

“Have you ever been to Ukraine? Have you seen the problems we have?” Zelenskyy said to Vance. “Come once.”

“I’ve actually watched and seen the stories. … You bring them on a propaganda tour, Mr. President,” Vance shot back. “Do you disagree that you’ve had problems bringing people in your military, and do you think that it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America, and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

After the 50-minute meeting, the White House abruptly canceled its scheduled joint press conference between Trump and Zelenskyy where the pair were expected to sign a minerals deal. That deal will not be signed as of now, a White House official told the Deseret News.

It’s not clear if Trump will meet again with Zelenskyy, with the president writing in a post on Truth Social the Ukrainian president can return when “he is ready for Peace.”

Republicans praise Trump and Vance after tense meeting

Shortly after the meeting, Republican lawmakers were quick to offer praise for Trump and Vance on how they treated the U.S. ally.

“This is what it looks like to stand up for America,” said Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.

“Ridiculous grandstanding by Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. The United States has spent hundreds of billions of dollars to defend Ukraine. And this is the thanks the American people get?” Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, wrote in a separate statement. “It’s time to end this war.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a staunch supporter of Ukraine, criticized Zelensky’s behavior and urged him to apologize — or for Ukraine to “get someone new.”

“Zelenskyy is either going to have to fundamentally change, or go,” Graham, who was present for the meeting, told Fox News. “I can’t believe most Americans, after what they saw today, would want to be partners with Zelenskyy.”

Other Republicans reiterated arguments made by Vance in the White House meeting that Zelenskyy disrespected the United States by asking for security guarantees in its negotiations with Russia.

“Zelenskyy ungratefully expects us to bankroll and escalate another forever war—all while disrespecting the President,” said Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., in a post on X. “The entitlement is insulting to working Americans.”

But not all Republicans were impressed with Trump’s behavior. One House Republican, granted anonymity to speak freely, told the Deseret News that picking a fight with Zelenskyy makes Russian President Vladimir Putin “the only winner.”

Other moderate Republicans echoed similar sentiments.

“The White House today sounded like the Democrats of the 1970s and 1980s in regard to Russia,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told the Deseret News. “Reagan was right then. We should stand for Ukraine, freedom and democracy and against the invading bully.”

New York Rep. Mike Lawler, who holds one of the most competitive House seats in the country, was also critical.

“As someone who fundamentally believes that Russia, China and Iran are not our friends or allies and continues to believe it is important to support Ukraine, it was extremely short-sighted to engage in that type of exchange in front of the US and international press as you work towards an agreement,” Lawler said in a post on X. “Sadly, the only winner of today is Vladimir Putin. President Zelenskyy and his team must work with President Trump and his administration to get this agreement back on track immediately.”

Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., accused Trump of pressuring Zelenskyy to “surrender the freedom of his people” to Russia.

“Generations of American patriots, from our revolution onward, have fought for the principles Zelenskyy is risking his life to defend,” Cheney said in a post on X. “History will remember this day — when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for.”

Democrats decry meeting as Russia’s ‘dirty work’

Democrats were quick to criticize the White House for the contentious meeting, accusing Trump of carrying out Putin’s “dirty work” while the Russian president watches from thousands of miles away.

“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

Other Democrats suggested the meeting was staged to please the Russian president.

“That press conference was choreographed for an audience of one and he sits in Moscow,” Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., said in a post on X. “Once, we fought tyrants. Today Trump and Vance are bending America’s knee. And that weakens us.”

“Today was another harrowing reminder: Trump will always prioritize his personal financial interests over our national security,” Rep. Judy Chu, R-Calif., said in a separate statement. “Time and again, he sides with aggressors, abusers, and dictators rather than standing with our friends and allies. His actions today weaken the United States and make Americans less safe.”