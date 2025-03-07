State Auditor Tina Cannon stands in her office at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 7, 2025.

New Utah Auditor Tina Cannon said on the final day of the 2025 Legislature Friday that last-minute changes to a bill would push her office out of the state Capitol building, a move she’s calling disrespectful.

Senate Majority Assistant Whip Mike McKell, the sponsor of SB143, told KSL NewsRadio’s “Dave and Dujanavic” he sees the auditor retaining some space in the historic building while relocating her staff to another building on Capitol Hill to make more room for lawmakers.

Cannon, the state’s first female auditor and one of five statewide elected officials along with the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and treasurer, said on the radio program that the legislation came as a surprise.

“It felt very last-minute and very rushed through the process. I can’t speak to why that happened that way. I’ve only been here 60 days. I find it a little shocking, frustrating, disrespectful of the process in general,” she said.

The bill was substituted on the House floor Thursday night to add language turning over control of Suite 260 in the Capitol to the Legislature once “a substantially similar space on Capitol hill is assigned to the state auditor.”

However, McKell, R-Spanish Fork, said it is important the auditor to “have a presence in the Capitol building.” But he said the priority is to “get as many elected officials in the Capitol building” as possible, noting that eight of the 29 state senators did not have offices there.

Space allocations in the Capitol building as well as the House and Senate buildings are being reevaluated in light of a fourth building set for completion in the coming year, he said, pointing out that 99% of the attorney general’s staff is already housed outside the Capitol.

Cannon said the Capitol building was envisioned as “an illustration” of the balance of power between the legislative, executive and judicial branches. Her major initiative since taking office in January was to open up part of the office to the public.

“It hadn’t been opened. We found a doorknob and opened the door to the public,” said Cannon, who is responsible for auditing state and local governments. “We invite the public in and we teach them how to search the records of the state of Utah that we have.”

McKell said there’s no reason that service couldn’t be made accessible to the public from one of the other buildings on Capitol Hill. He said any suggestion the office space has to do with the auditor’s transparency efforts is “unfortunate.”

“We want that office to be successful,” he said. “We want it to be accessible to the public.”

Later, Cannon told reporters she expected lawmakers to follow the process previously approved by lawmakers for studying space allocations but was “shoved aside” when she brought that up earlier this week during a meeting with Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.

“He said, ‘ignore the code, ignore the statute,’” Cannon said at a news conference called later Friday morning. She expressed concern about the impact of making her concerns public on funding for her office.

“There’s always a balance up here. I have a request for a budget increase that’s out there. If I make people angry, will I not get my budget increase?” Cannon asked. But when the change surfaced, she said she had to speak out.

The auditor’s office also released a copy of another proposed substitute to SB143 in the Senate that spells out Suite 260 would go to the Legislature only after “substantially similar space in the state Capitol is assigned to the state auditor.”

Lawmakers have until midnight tonight to take action on that and other legislation before the session must end.

