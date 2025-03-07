Sen. Daniel W. Thatcher questions Utah County clerk, Aaron Davidson as the Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee hears discussion on HB69 Government Records and Information Amendments in the Senate building at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

Utah Sen. Dan Thatcher announced he was leaving the Republican Party on Friday, the last day of the legislative session, becoming the first state lawmaker to join the Forward Party.

The former Republican from West Valley City has often voted against his party since entering office in 2011, particularly on issues related to individuals who identify as LGBTQ. This week he bucked his party on multiple votes concerning criminal enhancements and K-12 curriculum.

Thatcher told reporters gathered at the state Capitol that he has grown more alienated from his party in recent years as he believes the GOP has become more alienated from the average Utahn.

“There is a growing disconnect between the public that we’re supposed to represent and your representatives,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher said the core reason for this divide is how candidates are selected. The Forward Party is a third-party organization with a platform that focuses on election processes like ranked choice voting that the party claims decrease partisanship and promote problem solving.

Thatcher’s announcement came shortly after he engaged in a standoff on the Senate floor with Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, who refused to recognize Thatcher for comment after Thatcher called out a fellow lawmaker by name.

During Senate media availability on Friday, Adams wished Thatcher well and Majority Leader Kirk Cullimore, R-Draper, said this is a decision Thatcher had been considering for a while.

“I think it’s healthy. We have different ideas,” Adams said.

There is some precedent for Utah Republican senators flipping parties. In 2016, former state Sen. Mark Madsen joined the Libertarian Party.

Adams and Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, both said their parties will not caucus with Thatcher, meaning they will not include him in private policy meetings.

In a statement issued by the Forward Party, the party’s founding co-chair, Andrew Yang, a former Democratic candidate for U.S. president and New York City mayor, said that American politics needs more independent thinkers.

“It takes courage to step forward and truly lead,” Yang said. “Sen. Thatcher continues to demonstrate his morals through the leadership he’s showing today, and we couldn’t be more proud that he’s joining Forward.”

The Forward Party has been active in recent Utah elections, endorsing Michelle Quist for Utah Attorney General in 2024. However, the party has not had a member in the state Legislature until now.

On Friday, Thatcher expressed disappointment for bills passed this session by his colleagues that would add security measures for vote by mail and that would amend the citizen ballot initiative process.