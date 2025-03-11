KEY POINTS On Tuesday, citizens of Greenland crowded parliamentary polls. Their votes will determine which lawmakers will shape Greenland's policy at a pivotal moment.

Greenlanders have expressed desire to emancipate themselves from Denmark. They have also shown disinterest in joining America, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's hopes of annexation.

The eyes of the world are locked on Greenland, infusing Greenland with worry, fear and hope.

On Tuesday, thousands of Greenlanders mailed in ballots or headed to the polls to take part in early parliamentary elections, per The Associated Press.

Unofficial results will be available this evening, and though independence from Denmark is not on this year’s ballot, results will spell which lawmakers will shape Greenland’s future at a moment when some Greenlanders desire independence from Denmark while President Donald Trump says he’d like the island to join the United States.

Greenland is a territory of Denmark, although it has home rule. Fewer than 60,000 people live on the island, and most are part of an Indigenous Inuit background, while around 10% are Danish or Nordic. Trump has said he wants the U.S. to have access to the island’s rich mineral deposits.

“I think most of us have been scared since the new year because of (Trump’s) interest,” Pipaluk Lynge, a member of parliament from the ruling United Inuit party, told The Associated Press. “So we’re really, really looking to Europe right now to see if we could establish a stronger bond with them to secure our sovereign nation.”

Traffic jams, huge crowds and lots of foreign media characterize Greenland’s elections

Voters have turned out in abundance to make their voices heard. According to reports, roads are clogged with those trying to get to the polls. Party volunteers are passing out drinks and Greenlandic treats in an effort to entice voters to stop and talk. Large numbers of foreign reporters, including from places as removed from Greenland as Japan and Croatia, are on the island.

People line up at a polling station to cast their vote in parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

“All these reporters are frightening to us,’’ said voter Aviaja Sinkbaek. “It means that something must be happening soon. I wonder what Trump has up his sleeve.”

Some Greenlanders have expressed interest in expanding Greenland’s business relationships.

The populist Naleraq party, led by candidate Qupanuk Olsen, is advocating for independence while also pressing for security agreements with foreign nations like the United States, per Fox News.

Such proposals may not be enough to sway Trump from his dreams of expansion, although 85% of Greenlanders say they do not want to join the United States according to a January poll.

Greenland’s current left-leaning ruling party, led by Prime Minister Mute Egede, has indicated staunch opposition to Trump. His party is expected to prevail in the Tuesday election.

Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Bourup Egede, center, lines up to cast his vote at a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Nuuk, Greenland, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. | Evgeniy Maloletka, Associated Press

Trump’s interest in Greenland

Trump’s interest in Greenland is rooted back to 2019, when he first suggested buying Greenland, per AP News.

In addition to annexing Greenland, Trump has suggested:

Annexing Canada as the “51st state.” Trump has repeated his desire to appropriate Canada multiple times. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has indicated that he is taking Trump seriously and has criticized him fiercely for his remarks.

Taking control of the Panama Canal. A U.S. firm, BlackRock, has already launched a deal to buy ports along the Panama Canal. Trump has lauded this effort.

Concerning Greenland, Trump told Congress in his address last week that: “One way or the other, we’re going to get it.”

On Sunday, he posted a slightly different message on Truth Social.

“The United States strongly supports the people of Greenland’s right to determine their own future,” he wrote. “We will continue to KEEP YOU SAFE, as we have since World War II. We are ready to INVEST BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to create new jobs and MAKE YOU RICH.”

He then added: “If you so choose, we welcome you to be a part of the Greatest Nation anywhere in the World, the United States of America!”