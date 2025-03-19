WASHINGTON — Former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney has been tapped to join the board of directors for the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C, focused on budget and fiscal issues.

The committee announced the appointment on Wednesday, lauding Romney’s political background as the former governor of Massachusetts, the GOP presidential nominee in 2012, and most recently as Utah’s junior senator up until January. The group praised Romney for his work to “prioritize fiscal responsibility” in each of those roles and his efforts to find bipartisan solutions.

“(Romney) has demonstrated a commitment to fiscal conservatism, identifying opportunities to close budget deficits, increase efficiency, and address the key drivers of mandatory spending growth,” CRFB wrote in a statement.

The appointment is the first major career move Romney has made since leaving office earlier this year when he chose not to run for a second term in the Senate. Since then, the high-profile Utah Republican has kept a relatively low profile and has weighed in on few political issues.

The CRFB utilizes bipartisan leadership to offer guidance and analysis to lawmakers on legislation related to the economy. Many members of the board are past leaders of the House and Senate Budget Committees, the Congressional Budget Office, the Office of Management and Budget, and the Government Accountability Office.

Romney served on the Senate Budget Committee during his time in Congress.

Romney joins his former ally in the Senate, Joe Manchin, a onetime Democrat who later switched party affiliations to become an independent, in joining the board.

The pair often worked together to introduce legislation to establish a fiscal commission aimed toward dealing with the national debt. The two were also known for being “wildcards” in the Senate, meaning they were unafraid to break with party leadership to vote against a bill if it didn’t align with their personal values.

“Both of these men distinguished themselves during their time in the Senate as leaders who were willing to prioritize fiscal responsibility and confront the trade-offs needed to improve our out-of-control national debt,” Maya MacGuineas, CRFB president, said in a statement. “We know that their extensive public service along with their commitment to fiscal responsibility and public education will be invaluable as we face the challenges in the years ahead.”