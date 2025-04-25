WASHINGTON — The D.C. press corps is set to gather at a flurry of galas, soirees and other glitz-and-glam events for the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend.

The yearly dinner has been a staple for journalists and politicians alike since its inception in 1921. Not only does the event offer an opportunity for reporters to socialize with their otherwise sources and subject material, but it typically entails a three-day stretch of parties and happy hours as a break from the 24-hour news cycle.

Ahead of the dinner on Saturday, celebrities and other attendees have the opportunity to pose on the red carpet, offering viewers at home a fun game of “spotted.” Those attending typically go all out for the black-tie-only event, decked out in attire that would fit more naturally in New York or Los Angeles than usually-staid D.C.

The event acts as the main source of revenue for the White House Correspondents’ Association and the speeches are typically used to educate the public “about the value of the First Amendment and a free press.”

Those speeches are then typically followed by a presidential address paired with a politically edgy comedic routine.

This year, however, may be a little different.

Related Trump to skip out on annual dinner honoring journalists amid ongoing battle with press

The most obvious difference is that one of the main guests of honor, President Donald Trump, will not be in attendance. His absence is not necessarily a surprise — the president skipped all four dinners held during his first term.

But this time around, the snub comes amid a feud between the Trump administration and the White House Correspondents’ Association, which hosts the annual dinner.

Tensions have been brewing between the two for months, especially after the White House announced in February it would be taking over the press corps’ rotating assignments for journalists covering the president. That decision breaks decades of tradition of the WHCA handling the affairs of journalists in the press pool, and prompted pushback from the association.

The WHCA has also pushed back against efforts by the administration to limit access to some news outlets based on their reporting, most notably the ban on Associated Press reporters from accessing pooled events due to the outlet’s style to use “Gulf of Mexico” rather than “Gulf of America.”

Also missing this year: a headlining comedian.

The WHCA pulled comedian Amber Ruffin from the speaking lineup for the televised event over concerns of recent anti-Trump comments. The WHCA said the decision was made “to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists.”

What will remain the same are the events preceding the annual dinner, albeit in a slightly smaller fashion than years’ past.

There are fewer parties in the lineup this year, and several of the exclusive events have become harder to get on the guest list. Still, there are several pre- and after parties for the dinner this weekend, and A-list celebrities are expected to attend.

But a slew of high-profile lawmakers and even some reporters may be missing in action as the funeral for Pope Francis will be held in Vatican City this weekend. That’s where Trump will be, along with several members of the House and Senate.

The pre-dinner reception begins at 6 p.m. ET and will be live streamed on CSPAN.