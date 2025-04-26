Jovita Neliupšienė, European Union ambassador to the United States, participates in a Deseret News video interview on U.S. and Europe trade in a time of tariffs. Screenshot from YouTube
Doug Wilks
By Doug Wilks
Doug Wilks is the executive editor of the Deseret News.

Jovita Neliupšienė, originally from Lithuania, is the European Union ambassador to the United States, based in Washington, D.C.

She understands what it means to live without freedom.

It’s been a part of her family’s life and helped form her desire to serve her country and those around the world who need a better life.

Related
Sen. Mike Lee, EU ambassador weigh in on Trump tariffs

The European Union is one of the largest trading partners with the United States of America, representing 30 percent of the global trade.

As ambassador to the EU she is working to find a way forward that is mutually beneficial to European countries and the U.S.

View Comments

She came to Utah and the Deseret News to discuss the state of the world. In this Deseret News video, titled “Better together,” she addresses trade, tariffs and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.