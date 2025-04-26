Jovita Neliupšienė, European Union ambassador to the United States, participates in a Deseret News video interview on U.S. and Europe trade in a time of tariffs.

Jovita Neliupšienė, originally from Lithuania, is the European Union ambassador to the United States, based in Washington, D.C.

She understands what it means to live without freedom.

It’s been a part of her family’s life and helped form her desire to serve her country and those around the world who need a better life.

The European Union is one of the largest trading partners with the United States of America, representing 30 percent of the global trade.

As ambassador to the EU she is working to find a way forward that is mutually beneficial to European countries and the U.S.

She came to Utah and the Deseret News to discuss the state of the world. In this Deseret News video, titled “Better together,” she addresses trade, tariffs and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.