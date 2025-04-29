President Donald Trump arrives at Leesburg Executive Airport on Marine One in Leesburg, Va., Thursday, April 24, 2025, en route to Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C., in Sterling, Va.

WASHINGTON — Tuesday marked the 100th day of President Donald Trump’s second term, and the occasion has been met with much fanfare among GOP circles.

Republicans similarly praised the quick pace with which the Trump administration has taken Washington by storm, with many repeating a tagline the president has sought to make a central theme of his administration: “Promises made, promises kept.”

But the fervor with which Trump has wielded his executive power has not been met with the same excitement from everyday Americans. Instead, Trump’s approval ratings have begun to dip — giving him the lowest 100-day rating of any president in the last 80 years.

While Utah members celebrated the Trump administration milestone with praise for the president’s policies, some acknowledged short-term pain for constituents amid uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariff strategy.

The Deseret News contacted all six members of Utah’s congressional delegation in the House and Senate for their thoughts on Trump’s first three-month stretch. Here’s what they said.

Sen. Mike Lee

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, praised Trump for action on the border during his first 100 days, arguing the president has made the southern border more secure.

“President Trump ‘understood the assignment’ from his first day in office: to enforce our borders and immigration laws, especially against dangerous criminals,” Lee said.

The Utah senator also lauded Trump’s orders looking “to root out waste, fraud, and abuse across the federal government” as well as “to rip the woke anti-American race and gender agenda out of our public institutions by its roots.”

“He has delivered on these and many other promises with a single-minded fighting spirit that has millions of Americans, myself included, saying ‘this is exactly what I voted for.’”

When asked what grade he would give Trump’s first 100 days, Lee told the Deseret News he’d award an “A+.”

Sen. John Curtis

Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah, compared the beginning of Trump’s term to former President Ronald Reagan taking over from the Carter administration, citing similar challenges such as high inflation and “volatility in world affairs.”

“It’s a difficult position to take on, but what we’ve seen in these first 100 days is a President doing what he said he was going to do: disrupt and tackle the challenges head-on,” Curtis said in a statement to the Deseret News. “The hallmark success of President Trump’s first 100 days has been securing the border and getting our illegal immigration problem in check. There’s no question — that’s a promise made and kept, and our communities are safer because of it.”

Rep. Blake Moore

Rep. Blake Moore, R-Utah, lauded Trump for “moving very quickly” to implement his agenda, particularly some executive orders that have focused specifically on “reversing many of the Biden-era policies that I believe were harmful to American workers and families.”

Moore declared border security as Trump’s biggest policy win so far, citing the administration’s numbers showing the lowest number of border crossings in decades.

“I applaud the Administration’s work to get our immigration situation under control and make our communities safer,” Moore said in a statement.

Moore also said: “Republican victories in the White House, Senate, and House last November paved the way for us to extend the pro-growth tax policies implemented during President Trump’s first term. As we continue to move through the reconciliation process, my colleagues and I on the House Ways and Means Committee are working incredibly hard to deliver the best outcome possible so American families and businesses can thrive.”

However, Moore acknowledged challenges in his district caused by the recent tariffs Trump has implemented, noting uncertainty for both “individuals and small businesses.”

“While I am glad to see countries come to the negotiating table to build freer and fairer trade relationships, the lack of predictability is very difficult,” Moore said. “My team and I will continue to dig in on this with the Administration and communicate as much as possible to Utahns about the trade landscape.”

Rep. Celeste Maloy

Rep. Celeste Maloy, R-Utah, applauded Trump for “systematically working his way through the campaign promises” he made in 2024, including policies on the border and “tackling waste, fraud, and abuse.”

Maloy acknowledged that while “change isn’t easy,” the policies are a result of “what the majority voted for.”

“It’s only been 100 days,” Maloy said. “Now is the time to let the dust settle and the process play out.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy

Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Utah, gave concise but firm support of Trump’s first 100 days, declaring: “This is the America we voted for.”

“Over the last 100 days, we have increased security at our border, given a voice to victims of senseless violence committed by illegal aliens against American citizens, and reduced fraud, waste, and abuse of taxpayer dollars,” Kennedy said in a statement.

Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, also celebrated Trump’s second term for its focus on the border, energy policy and educational reform.

“President Trump’s first 100 days have brought something back to Washington that’s been missing for years: common sense,” Owens said. “Under this administration, we’re ending DEI mandates that divide, restoring merit, holding colleges accountable, protecting girls’ sports, cutting costs for hardworking families, and returning accountability to the people’s government.”

He added: “In Congress, I’m proud to work alongside a president who keeps his promises. Together, we will continue fighting to restore the American Dream for every American — no matter their background or ZIP code."