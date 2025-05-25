Migrants, mostly from Asian countries, wait for transport to hotels after arriving in Panama City on Saturday, March 8, 2025, after spending weeks in a temporary Panamanian immigration camp following their deportation from the U.S. and being released on the condition they leave the country within 30 days.

Is the United States being “invaded” by migrants who crossed the border illegally?

Since President Donald Trump entered the White House in January, the number of illegal border crossings has hit historic lows and the border is now considered secure. But now many of the president’s closest advisers —and Trump himself— have turned their focus to trying to deport immigrants already in the country.

The U.S. Supreme Court has said every person in the U.S. must have due process, frustrating the administration’s hopes to deport people without court hearings. So, the administration is adjusting its approach by considering suspending the writ of habeas corpus.

The phrase is Latin for “that you have the body,” and is a protection under the U.S. Constitution that allows a person to contest the legality of their arrest or imprisonment, long considered foundational to individual liberty in the United States.

Suspension of habeas corpus has only formally occurred four times in U.S. history, and while there have been other instances where it was effectively denied, like Japanese internment during WWII, the cases are still rare.

As currently interpreted by the courts, the president cannot act alone to suspend habeas corpus — Congress has to authorize a suspension.

Why does Trump want to suspend habeas corpus?

The word “invasion” has been used by Trump advisers and supporters to describe the unprecedented number of migrants who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration.

During her testimony to the Senate Homeland Security Committee recently, Secretary Kristi Noem said it’s easier to enter the U.S. than be deported from it.

“When you have a president (Biden) in the White House that is openly saying our laws won’t be enforced, and facilitating this invasion that happened over our southern border, we had millions of people come,” she said. “And not just people looking for new opportunities in the American dream, you had people coming that were criminals, murderers, rapists, traffickers, terrorists —and now to remove them is much more complicated, difficult, and expensive.”

“For us to deport someone, that we have to go out and find that individual, arrest and detain them and remove them from the country, it costs upwards of $17,000.”

It’s hard to know exactly how many migrants are in the country illegally, but estimates put the number at around 13.7 million in mid-2023, an increase of 900,000 from 2022’s estimate of 12.8 million.

The Trump administration is working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and state and local police to try to bring that number down. So far ICE has deported thousands of suspected international gang members via the Alien Enemies Act, ended protected legal status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans and even offered a $1,000 stipend and free travel for those who “self-deport.”

Combatting illegal immigration was one of Trump’s most popular policies during his presidential race last year. But the Trump administration has been accused of trampling on people’s rights as they’ve hurried migrants out of the country, and voters seem wary of the president’s tactics.

Are Americans on board with the Trump administration’s tactics?

The White House has touted the success of Trump’s immigration policies, as the rate of people entering the country has slowed significantly. But do the American people believe he’s gone too far?

A month ago, Trump told the press in the Oval Office that granting due process to every migrant who entered the country illegally under the Biden administration is virtually impossible.

“You can’t have a trial for all of these people,” he said. “It wasn’t meant — the system wasn’t meant — and we don’t think there’s anything that says that."

Trump argued that the number of migrants coming into the country illegally over the last four years has been unprecedented, and because of that, unprecedented measures must be taken.

However, the majority of Americans believe everyone should have the right to defend themselves from deportation, according to a Bullfinch Group and National Immigration Forum survey of 1,200 adults, including 1,000 registered voters.

Of those surveyed, 63% believed the language in the Constitution, “No person shall be ... deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law,” applied to everyone facing deportation, while 23% disagreed and 14% were unsure.

“Due process is essential to keeping American communities safe and immigration processes orderly,” said Jennie Murray, President and CEO of the National Immigration Forum in a press release announcing the results of the survey. “This bedrock American value protects all of us. Americans do not want our immigration system to undermine the rule of law.”

‘We’re not an Ellis Island country anymore’

Since Trump retook the White House, immigration attorney Kate Barber told the Deseret News that many of her clients, even naturalized citizens, fear they will be detained by ICE and deported with no due process granted under the Fifth Amendment, despite the courts ruling in their favor.

She tells her clients not to give up on their constitutional protections, “because they are not going to help you immediately,” Barber said, emphasizing that making people understand that is vital.

“The bad thing that’s going down is probably going to continue to happen. If you’re under arrest by ICE, even if it’s unlawful, ... you’re going to get detained, you’re going to be in immigration jail until everything can get sorted out,” she said, “but having the courage to stand up and exercise those rights is indispensable, because we can’t set things right unless you try and exercise those rights.”

Before people leave their homes to make the trek back to their home countries, she said she wants them to understand something.

“We’re not an Ellis Island country anymore,” she said. “You can’t just show up somewhere and ask to be let in.”