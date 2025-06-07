Protesters kick the side of a Border Patrol vehicle during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier in Paramount section of Los Angeles Saturday, June 7, 2025.

After days of protests in California over a federal crackdown on immigrants, President Donald Trump said Saturday he was deploying the National Guard to quell the violence.

“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California,” the White House said in a statement. “These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States.”

Trump criticized California lawmakers, saying they had “completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.”

The presidential memorandum signed by Trump deployed 2,000 members of the National Guard to “address the lawlessness,” the statement said.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the move in a statement. “The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers.” he said. “That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.”

Protests broke out in Los Angeles and the surrounding area as Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents carried out raids on migrants in the country illegally. Both Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said they would not cooperate with the federal raids.

ICE officers arrested 121 immigrants in L.A. on Friday, according to The New York Times.

But in a statement Saturday, Bass said reports of unrest were “deeply concerning.”

“We’ve been in direct contact with officials in Washington, D.C., and are working closely with law enforcement to find the best path forward,” she said. “Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Protests in Paramount, California, turned violent on Saturday, as rocks and concrete were thrown at federal agents. Multiple people were arrested, according to CNN, as agents used tear gas to quell the protests.

Trump has repeatedly called the dramatic increase in immigration during the Biden administration an “invasion,” which he has used as justification for mass deportations and immigration raids.