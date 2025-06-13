A man walks at the scene of an explosion in a residence compound in northern Tehran, Iran, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Members of Congress from Utah and elsewhere shared their thoughts online in the aftermath of Israel’s attack on Iran, which targeted nuclear sites and took out several top military leaders.

Sen. John Curtis called the attack an example of “extraordinary resolve of a nation determined to survive.”

“Israel exercised its sovereign right to defend itself against an existential threat. Just yesterday, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that Iran is not complying with its nuclear nonproliferation obligations,” Curtis said on social media.

Curtis called for the United States to “stand firmly” with Israel and remain committed to peace in the region.

“I pray for the safety of our American service members stationed in the Middle East, and for the Israeli and Iranian people who suffer because of the Ayatollah’s regime,” he said.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear facility in Iran on Jan. 24, 2025. | Maxar Technologies via the Associated Press

Utah Rep. Burgess Owens shared a message in support of Israel’s right to defend itself from international threat.

“Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terror and must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. Israel has the right to defend itself,” Owens said. “Praying for the safety and security of our ally and for peace through strength.”

Rep. Mike Kennedy said he was monitoring the situation in the Middle East and praying for peace, but also acknowledged the terrible effects of war.

“No one wants to see this situation escalate. Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons is a serious, ongoing concern. While Israel has a right to protect and defend itself, we also know that more conflict in the region comes at a high cost,” he said.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee shared a similar sentiment.

He noted that he’s long supported Israel’s right to defend itself and homeland, calling the country the “lynchpin to an effective Middle East policy,” but he also highlighted the impact on the Iranian people.

“Along the way, we must remember the Iranian people — whose interests and aspirations are not represented by the regime that rules them — and be mindful of civilian harm as Iran’s nuclear facilities are shuttered,” Lee said online.

The Utah delegation’s posts came just hours after Israeli forces launched an attack on Iran.

Israel said it had “no choice” but to act preemptively against Iran’s nuclear capabilities, while the strikes come just days before U.S. officials were set to meet with Iran about a deal.

The situation has shaken up global markets and sparked concern that a larger regional war could occur.

In Washington, Republican leaders in Congress also expressed support for Israel’s attack, but Democrats remained quiet in the hours following the strikes.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., said Israel was with the U.S. in believing Iran should never be able to obtain a nuclear weapon. He said the Trump administration is working to make sure Iran does not reach that level militarily, but Iran has refused to reach an agreement.

“Israel decided it needed to take action to defend itself. They were clearly within their right to do so,” Johnson said.

His post online echoed that of Trump administration officials, who warned Iran that the U.S. was not involved in the attack and it should not look to retaliate against Americans.

“Iran will face grave consequences if it responds by unjustifiably targeting U.S. interests,” Johnson said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., shared a similar sentiment online. He said the Senate is ready to work with the Trump administration and Israeli allies to “restore peace in the region” and to defend Americans from Iranian aggression.

“Iran should heavily consider the consequences before considering any action against Americans in the region,” he said.