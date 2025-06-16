Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson speaks during a news conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis, Monday, June 16, 2025.

A statewide manhunt ensued over the weekend for the suspect in the shootings of two Minnesota state lawmakers and their spouses.

Hundreds of police officers scoured the area looking for Vance Boelter, 57, who had been on the run for about a day and a half.

He is accused of fatally shooting state Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. Boelter also is accused of shooting state Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette.

Boelter is set to appear in state court on Monday afternoon and was charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, The New York Times reported, per the criminal complaint.

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Monday that the Department of Justice filed federal charges against Boelter, including stalking, murder and firearms offenses.

“If convicted, he will face severe and comprehensive justice for his horrific crimes,” Bondi said.

Law enforcement officers including local police, sheriffs and the FBI, stage less than a mile from a shooting in Brooklyn Park, Minn. on Saturday, June 14, 2025. | Alex Kormann, Star Tribune via the Associated Press

Here’s what we know about Minnesota shootings

Acting U.S. attorney Joe Thompson gave an update Monday, calling the shootings “stuff of nightmares.” Thompson said Hoffman had a security camera at his home and the footage of the suspect arriving, wearing a “hyper-realistic silicon mask,” and forcing his way inside was “chilling.”

The suspect also went to another state representative’s house in the area, but the lawmaker and their family were out of town on vacation. He also left another state representative’s home after police arrived. He then went to Hortman’s home.

“Over the past 48 hours, federal, state and local law enforcement from throughout the state of Minnesota have worked together to carry out the largest manhunt in Minnesota history,” Thompson said. “A lot has been said about law enforcement in recent weeks, but make no mistake, the men and women of our federal, state and local law enforcement put their lives at risk and on the line to keep Minnesota safe.”

Thompson said the suspect planned the attacks, carried out surveillance and took notes on the people he targeted.

Alvin Winston, the FBI special agent in charge of the Minnesota field office, condemned the attack and noted that political violence “has no place in this country.” Winston said the FBI worked alongside state and local law enforcement to apprehend the suspect and will work to ensure justice is served.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston speaks during a news conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis, Monday, June 16, 2025. | George Walker IV, Associated Press

The shootings and manhunt

Authorities from the Champlin Police Department responded to a gunfire report at Hoffman’s home. Law enforcement found Hoffman and his wife shot in their home.

Yvette Hoffman said her husband was “enduring many surgeries” after being struck by 9 bullets. She said she took 8, and they are both “incredibly lucky to be alive.”

Officers said they decided to check Hortman’s home, which was nearby. They found a car that looked like a police vehicle at Hortman’s home.

Police found a man dressed as an officer with a badge and taser exiting the Hortman household and he fired on officers. They returned fire and he fled out the back of the house.

Law enforcement found Hortman’s husband shot inside the home. They later found Hortman’s body inside, and they were both were pronounced dead shortly after.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said at a press conference that the shootings were a “politically motivated assassination” and the lawmakers, both Democrats, were targeted.

Police also said the suspect had a list of other lawmakers, including several high-profile Democrats, in his car and papers referencing the anti-Trump “No Kings” protest.

Evidence photos showing the interior of Vance Boelter's vehicle are presented during a news conference at the United States Courthouse in Minneapolis, Monday, June 16, 2025. | George Walker IV, Associated Press

Hundreds of law enforcement officers were spread out across the suburban area looking for Boelter. The FBI issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information that would lead to his arrest.

Authorities on Sunday found an abandoned vehicle in the rural area of Sibley County. Boelter was believed to be running into the wooded area and officers called for backup. They searched the woods for hours, using a helicopter and officers on the ground, until they finally found Boelter, The Associated Press reported.

Members of law enforcement agencies gather on a road where a vehicle suspected to belong to shooting suspect Vance Boelter was found Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Belle Plaine, Minn. | George Walker IV, Associated Press

The suspect surrendered to police, crawling out of the woods, and was handcuffed.

Minnesota suspect apprehended

Boelter is described by friends and former colleagues to be a pro-life advocate and devout Christian. He apparently voted for President Donald Trump but friends say he didn’t talk about politics often, the AP reported.

This booking photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Vance Boelter in Green Isle, Minn., on June 16, 2025. | Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via the Associated Press

It was not known how well Boelter knew Hoffman, though they both served on the same workforce development board.

Boelter was appointed to the board in 2016 and reappointed in 2019. His term expired in 2023.

According to an online resume, Boelter is a security contractor who has done work in the Middle East and Africa. He and his wife also have a company Praetorian Guard Security Services, which provides armed security for property and events.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported Boelter texted friends at a house where he rented a room that he had “made some choices.”

“I’m going to be gone for a while. May be dead shortly, so I just want to let you know I love you guys both and I wish it hadn’t gone this way,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for all the trouble this has caused.