Wind turbines that are part of the Milford Wind Corridor Project tower over photovoltaic solar panels, foreground, north of Milford, Beaver County, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON — Both of Utah’s senators are pushing for last-minute changes to Republicans’ signature tax package just hours before the megabill is brought up for a final vote in the Senate.

Utah Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis each filed amendments to the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” the massive reconciliation bill containing President Donald Trump’s top priorities on the border, energy production, national security, and tax reform. Both amendments are likely to be considered during the vote-a-rama, an hourslong process that is expected to drag on into the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Curtis filed one amendment seeking changes to a proposed excise tax targeting wind and solar energy projects, particularly those that outsource materials from foreign countries such as China.

The latest iteration of the tax megabill, otherwise known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” would phase out and eliminate several clean energy subsidies previously passed under the Biden administration.

One of the most major changes would require solar and wind generation programs to begin service by the end of 2027 to qualify for the clean electricity production and investment tax credits previously approved by the Inflation Reduction Act in 2021. That change establishes a hard deadline for the tax credits to be phased out rather than operating under a case-by-case basis.

Republicans also tucked in language that would implement strict rules requiring developers to prove they are not relying on materials from China or other “prohibited foreign entities.” If companies fail to do so, they will be levied excise taxes beginning in 2027 — a provision Curtis wants to ease.

Under Curtis’s amendment filed on Monday, the Treasury would be given flexibility to either waive or change the established excise tax if necessary materials are only available from listed “prohibited foreign entities.” The current language, he told reporters on Monday, was “a really sloppy approach.”

Meanwhile, Lee has his own amendment related to wind and solar credits — but his would terminate the incentives at a faster rate similar to what was originally proposed in the House.

While the latest language would phase out wind and solar subsidies by 2027, Lee’s amendment would accelerate that deadline to just 60 days after enactment of the bill.

Lee has been adamant to repeal the green energy tax credits established by former President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, calling for weeks to immediately eliminate the subsidies upon the bill’s passage. However, other Republicans such as Curtis have called for a more gradual phaseout, arguing it could harm businesses and increase utility costs.

It’s not yet clear when either of the amendments could receive votes on the Senate floor or if they have enough support to pass. A number of other centrist Republicans introduced amendments to ease the phaseout of wind and solar amendments for which Curtis has expressed support.

The Senate will hold amendment votes throughout Monday, with a final vote on the full package expected sometime Tuesday.