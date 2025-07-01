President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.

This time last year, Elon Musk had yet to endorse Donald Trump. Then the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024 set into motion a deepening and chaotic relationship often described as a bromance, but which often seemed more like father and son.

Because of the men’s affinity for social media, it has all played out in real time over X, both in pictures shared by others and in posts the men directed at each other. Lately, the relationship has not been good, to the dismay of conservatives who like both Trump and Musk.

As we near the one-year anniversary of that consequential endorsement, here’s how the year went, in 12 tweets.

After the shooting:

After the victory:

Peak bromance:

After the retirement:

After the “big beautiful bill”:

During X War I:

After X War I:

The start of X War II:

During X War II:

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie enters the chat.

Stay tuned. It’s not looking like a happy anniversary for these two. But if that changes, the traditional gift for the first anniversary is paper.