President Donald Trump, right, shakes the hand of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, July 14, 2025, in Washington.

The White House confirmed Thursday that President Donald Trump underwent testing for swelling in his legs and bruising on his hand.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in a press briefing Thursday that in an effort to be transparent, she and Trump wanted to share a note from his physician.

Photos circulated online recently speculating on Trump’s health when people noticed swelling in his legs and bruising on his hands. The announcement Thursday was intended to put questions to rest and share that the president is healthy.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs. In keeping with routine medical care, and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit,” Leavitt said.

Trump underwent a “comprehensive examination” that included vascular studies, venous doppler ultrasounds and more tests, she said.

The examination revealed the president has a “chronic venous insufficiency,” which Leavitt noted is common among people over the age of 70.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition happens when leg veins become damaged and cause blood to pool in the legs instead of flowing normally. It increases pressure in the area, which can lead to swelling.

There was no evidence that Trump had deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, she said.

Leavitt also highlighted the media reports noting Trump’s apparent bruising on his hand.

“This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen,” she said.

Leavitt confirmed that Trump remains in “excellent health.”

In April, the White House released Trump’s three-page medical report after his annual physical evaluation at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. It noted the president is in “excellent health” and has robust cardiac and general physical function, NPR reported.