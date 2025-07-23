White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, right, shakes the hand of President Donald Trump at an event for the signing of the GENIUS Act, a bill that regulates stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency, in the East Room of the White House, Friday, July 18, 2025, in Washington.

The White House on Wednesday released an “AI action plan” to prepare the United States to take the lead in the global artificial intelligence race, while looking to peel back restrictions on the technology industry to make it happen.

According to information released by the Trump administration, the action plan will target more than 90 federal policy actions that will be focused on accelerating innovation and building the industry’s infrastructure in the United States.

The plan will also look to export the technology abroad. The Commerce and State Departments will be working with industry partners to export hardware, models, software, applications and standards to allies around the world, the White House said.

The White House said it will also work on building data centers for AI innovation across the country by creating national incentives for training for “high-demand occupations like electricians and HVAC technicians.”

However, the plan will offer a split from the Biden administration efforts to create safeguards for the emerging tech’s development and use in everyday life. The Trump administration said it will scale “onerous” federal regulations that the administration said hinders AI development. The administration will also work with companies in the private sector to get input on which rules restrict their work.

The plan will also update federal guidelines on government contracts, favoring companies that ensure their AI models are objective and “free from top-down ideological bias.”

The announcement Wednesday follows an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in January that focused on enhancing the United States’ dominance in the AI sector and repealing the Biden-era restrictions.

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order relating to AI in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, in Washington. | Ben Curtis, Associated Press

“America’s AI Action Plan charts a decisive course to cement U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence. President Trump has prioritized AI as a cornerstone of American innovation, powering a new age of American leadership in science, technology, and global influence,” White House Office of Science and Technology policy director Michael Kratsios said in a statement.

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the AI Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. and sign executive orders that are centered around exporting U.S. technology. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the rollout of the action plan during her press briefing Wednesday.

“President Trump believes it is non-negotiable that the United States wins the AI race, which is why, today President Trump will announce a bold and comprehensive AI action plan to sustain and enhance America’s global AI dominance.” Leavitt said.

She said the U.S. will lead the world in AI to grow the economy, protect national security and “secure a brighter future for all Americans.”